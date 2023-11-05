Kylie Padilla on relationship with Aljur Abrenica: 'I wish nagtira ako para sa sarili ko'

MANILA, Philippines — Kylie Padilla said she wished she saved some for herself when she got into a relationship with ex-husband Aljur Abrenica.

The actress sat down with Boy Abunda for the latter's late afternoon show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," with the episode airing last Friday.

She was asked by Boy what was the important lesson she learned from her relationship with Aljur.

"Medyo cliche e, but I wish nagtira ako para sa sarili ko. Kasi, I gave my all talaga,” Kylie said.

She said it was the reason why she had earlier asked the host why love changes over time.

Kylie said that like all other couples, she and Aljur had their struggles. For the actress, however, she chose to work on their relationship.

"But because I made the promise of marriage, even if, sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Okay, if I am unhappy now, and magiging ganito na ang setup namin, paglalaban ko pa rin para sa mga anak ko,'" the actress said.

She was forced to stop sharing at this point as her voice cracked and she was trying to compose herself.

"Inubos ko and nauwi din sa hiwalayan,” she said.

'I don't believe in marriage'

Kylie said it was important for her to keep her family because she came from a broken one. She also shared her thoughts about the public's prejudice for celebrities' relationships, especially those who deem them to tend to switch partners more often.

"I hate it when people say, 'Artista 'yan, palit-palit lang like, that's their life. Ganun talaga 'yung style ng mga artista when it comes to relationships.' But people don't know how much it hurt me," she explained.

Her reply prompted Boy to say that that was "unfair."

Kylie agreed, "It's very unfair. And I wanted more for my kids talaga."

She also revealed that she went through postpartum depression.

"I made a promise to my self talaga e. Kahit na I went to postpartum noon, and postpartum was very hard, it’s a very difficult thing for a woman to go through. Pero pinaglaban ko pa rin. Hanggang sa dulo na paninindigan ko ang ginawa namin na kasal. And the fact na it wasn’t returned, masakit sa akin ‘yon.”

At this point, Kylie revealed that she was not one for marriage, but she chose it for her children's sake.

"Sa totoo lang, I don't believe in marriage. I don't. But because I want my kids to have a whole family, I did it. I did it because gusto kong maranasan nila 'yun na buo 'yun.

“Walang pagsisisi, wala. Kasi my kids have a really good relationship with their dad until now. And one thing that I don’t want them to go through is wala silang tatay o maramdaman nilang wala silang tatay. So wala akong pagsisisi," she ended. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

