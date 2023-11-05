^

Entertainment

Kylie Padilla on relationship with Aljur Abrenica: 'I wish nagtira ako para sa sarili ko'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 3:49pm
Kylie Padilla on relationship with Aljur Abrenica: 'I wish nagtira ako para sa sarili ko'
Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kylie Padilla said she wished she saved some for herself when she got into a relationship with ex-husband Aljur Abrenica. 

The actress sat down with Boy Abunda for the latter's late afternoon show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," with the episode airing last Friday. 

She was asked by Boy what was the important lesson she learned from her relationship with Aljur. 

"Medyo cliche e, but I wish nagtira ako para sa sarili ko. Kasi, I gave my all talaga,” Kylie said. 

She said it was the reason why she had earlier asked the host why love changes over time. 

Kylie said that like all other couples, she and Aljur had their struggles. For the actress, however, she chose to work on their relationship.  

"But because I made the promise of marriage, even if, sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Okay, if I am unhappy now, and magiging ganito na ang setup namin, paglalaban ko pa rin para sa mga anak ko,'" the actress said. 

She was forced to stop sharing at this point as her voice cracked and she was trying to compose herself. 

"Inubos ko and nauwi din sa hiwalayan,” she said.

'I don't believe in marriage'

Kylie said it was important for her to keep her family because she came from a broken one. She also shared her thoughts about the public's prejudice for celebrities' relationships, especially those who deem them to tend to switch partners more often. 

"I hate it when people say, 'Artista 'yan, palit-palit lang like, that's their life. Ganun talaga 'yung style ng mga artista when it comes to relationships.' But people don't know how much it hurt me," she explained. 

Her reply prompted Boy to say that that was "unfair." 

Kylie agreed, "It's very unfair. And I wanted more for my kids talaga."

She also revealed that she went through postpartum depression. 

"I made a promise to my self talaga e. Kahit na I went to postpartum noon, and postpartum was very hard, it’s a very difficult thing for a woman to go through. Pero pinaglaban ko pa rin. Hanggang sa dulo na paninindigan ko ang ginawa namin na kasal. And the fact na it wasn’t returned, masakit sa akin ‘yon.”

At this point, Kylie revealed that she was not one for marriage, but she chose it for her children's sake. 

"Sa totoo lang, I don't believe in marriage. I don't. But because I want my kids to have a whole family, I did it. I did it because gusto kong maranasan nila 'yun na buo 'yun. 

“Walang pagsisisi, wala. Kasi my kids have a really good relationship with their dad until now. And one thing that I don’t want them to go through is wala silang tatay o maramdaman nilang wala silang tatay. So wala akong pagsisisi," she ended. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: 'May pagkakamali ako': Aljur Abrenica admits cheating on Kylie Padilla

vuukle comment

ALJUR ABRENICA

KYLIE PADILLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Wala po akong na-violate na batas': Abegail Rait says she was single when she met Francis M

'Wala po akong na-violate na batas': Abegail Rait says she was single when she met Francis M

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Abegail Rait stressed that she was single when she met the late Francis M, whom she claimed was the father of her daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee is no cookie-cutter queen, and that&rsquo;s her edge

Michelle Dee is no cookie-cutter queen, and that’s her edge

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Now she is decompressing in Los Angeles before moving forward with her journey to El Salvador, but we caught up with Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Abegail Rait apologized for causing pain to the late Francis Magalona's family after she and her daughter revealed themselves...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez hopes to work with wife Sarah Lahbati in an action project

Richard Gutierrez hopes to work with wife Sarah Lahbati in an action project

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Richard Gutierrez has expressed eagerness to work alongside his wife, Sarah Lahbati, in an action project. This comes on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla talks about future plans with Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla talks about future plans with Kathryn Bernardo

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Daniel Padilla has obviously discussed the topic of marriage and settling down with his girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo. He is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy' trailer

WATCH: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"The Fall Guy," based on the 1980s television show of the same name, features Ryan Gosling as a veteran stuntman who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023

Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Best Film "Deleter" by Mikhail Red, starring Nadine Lustre, won the Big Scare award at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends' stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral

'Friends' stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were at the private service held at Los Angeles'...
Entertainment
fbtw
Five not-so-famous things about The Beatles

Five not-so-famous things about The Beatles

By Emilie Bickerton | 1 day ago
Here are a few lesser-known facts about the legendary quartet from Liverpool.
Entertainment
fbtw
BLACKPINK's Lisa taken off Weibo after cabaret show

BLACKPINK's Lisa taken off Weibo after cabaret show

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Also banned from posting was Hong Kong actress Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung, due to "violations of relevant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with