Binibining Pilipinas Pilipinas hosts public send-off for Anna Lakrini ahead of Miss Globe 2023

The Philippine Star
November 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) recently joined pageant fans and supporters in bidding well wishes to Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini through a grand public send-off event at the Quantum Skyview of the New Gateway Mall 2. 

The special event was attended by family and friends of Lakrini, members of the press, Anna’s fellow Binibining Pilipinas queens, and other pageant enthusiasts who all gathered at the spacious Quantum Skyview, beneath the 700-square-meter indoor ceiling mesh LED screen of the New Gateway Mall 2. This allowed the Binibini queen to personally thank her supporters.

She is joined by her fellow Binibining Pilipinas queens at the public send-off for Miss Globe 2023 in Tirana, Albania.

The 25-year-old Lakrini is a professional model and a German Language teacher with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nutritional Science from the University of Vienna. She is an advocate for accessible and affordable nutritional health. During her reign, she joined outreach programs to provide nutritional support to children in Tondo, Bohol, and her hometown Bataan. She also visited detainees in Bulacan to provide food assistance.  

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini is set to compete at the 20th anniversary of the Miss Globe in Tirana, Albania on Nov. 17. Join Binibining Pilipinas in supporting her as she aims to clinch the Philippines’ third Miss Globe crown after Ann Colis (2015) and Maureen Montagne (2021).

BINIBINING PILIPINAS
