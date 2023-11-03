Get a lot of Cayabyabs in One Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Good news for fans of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and lovers of Christmas music. His One Christmas album is now available on all digital music platforms, thanks to the Viva Music Group’s acquisition of its first distributor Ivory Records.

For some strange reason, One Christmas has had no physical or digital presence for several years. Well, not anymore, One Christmas is out there for everybody to enjoy although I do say that being off the grid for a while did add to its legend status. Now, how it all began.

Advancements in modern technology now enable engineers to layer sounds. There is no need any more to have an entire choir in the studio if you want that big vocal sound. All you need is two or three and if you have a singer who can be both soprano and baritone or more at the drop of a hat, then, all you need is one.

Way back in 1980, the idea that something like this was possible so fascinated the future National Artist for Music. So, he thought, why not record himself singing all the voices in several tracks to approximate a singing group or even a choir a cappella? He had the voice or I should say, voices for it. He was also great with vocal arrangements. Why not indeed?

The song line-up remains a delight even after all these years. The classics are Bakya Mo Neneng by Santiago Suarez and Dominador Santiago; Hindi Kita Malimot by Josefino Cenizal; Saan Ka Man Naroroon by Restie Umali; Dahil Sa Iyo by Mike Velarde and Santiago; Minamahal, Sinasamba by Tito Arevalo; and Maalaala Mo Kaya by Constancio de Guzman. And then, some Cayabyab originals, Mamang Kutsero; Tsismis; Limang-Dipang Tao and Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika.

Again, Cayabyab’s love for original Filipino music is showcased in the album. He picked out some of our Christmas carols and placed them alongside contemporary favorites. Having this lineup feels like telling the world, hey, we have been celebrating Christmas for hundreds of years and we have composed great songs about it, too.

Cayabyab used National Artist Felipe de Leon’s Pasko Na Naman as binder music. Then, he sang Ang Aking Pamasko by Antonio Velarde and also a National Artist Levi Celerio, plus Noche Buena by De Leon and Celerio, Maligayang Pasko at Masaganang Bagong Taon better known as Ang Pasko ay Sumapit by Vicente Rubi and Celerio, Himig Pasko by S.Y. Ramos; and Payapang Daigdig, also by De Leon.

Of course, there are also Cayabyab originals. I think these songs mark the first compositions off his Christmas songwriting periods which have already turned out some hits. The ones included in are Heto Na Naman, Ano’ng Gagawin Mo Ngayong Pasko and the sparkling Kumukutikutitap, which he wrote with Jose Javier Reyes.

Then to complete the excellent lineup, there are the Pinoy pop Christmas tunes, Miss Kita Kung Christmas, written by Hermie Uy and Fe Ayala and Pasko Na Sinta Ko by Francis Dandan and the renowned baritone Aurelio Estanislao.

Enjoy One Christmas. It is all Filipino and something to be proud of. Maligayang Pasko.

By the way, the Cayabyab family — Mrs. C Emmy, daughter Krina and son Toma, musicians and singers all — has sent out its Christmas greetings. And as it should be, it is a recording of one of Cayabyab’s Holiday songs, Isang Taong Lumipas, with words by Joey Reyes. You can download or stream the song from all digital platforms.