'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Rita Gaviola, also known as Badjao Girl, is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Jeric Ong.

In her Instagram account, Rita posted a photo of Jeric kneeling and offering her a ring.

"This is it," Rita captioned the post with a ring emoji.

Rita revealed last year that she already has a daughter.

She became viral on social media because of her looks and her stolen shots while begging on the street during the Pahiyas Festival.

Rita then became more popular after she participated in "Pinoy Big Brother 7 Teen Edition" in 2016.

