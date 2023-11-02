^

Entertainment

'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 11:44am
'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend
Badjao Girl Rita Gaviola and boyfriend Jeric Ong
Rita Gaviola via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Rita Gaviola, also known as Badjao Girl, is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Jeric Ong. 

In her Instagram account, Rita posted a photo of Jeric kneeling and offering her a ring. 

"This is it," Rita captioned the post with a ring emoji. 

Rita revealed last year that she already has a daughter. 

She became viral on social media because of her looks and her stolen shots while begging on the street during the Pahiyas Festival. 

Rita then became more popular after she participated in "Pinoy Big Brother 7 Teen Edition" in 2016. 

RELATED: Maxine Medina marries boyfriend Timmy Llana
 

vuukle comment

BADJAO GIRL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actress Daria Ramirez revealed the reason behind her separation from ex-husband Joey de Leon.
Entertainment
fbtw
Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections

Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Francesca M penned a comforting message for her mom Abegail Rait after the latter lost in the recent barangay ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama celebrates birthday with family at Opulence Ball
play

Annabelle Rama celebrates birthday with family at Opulence Ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama had a memorable 71st birthday by celebrating it at the 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan showed what happened after the reunion concert of his wife Sharon Cuneta to ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle hunks bring a taste of Pangasinan to Quezon City

Sparkle hunks bring a taste of Pangasinan to Quezon City

By Angel Javier-Cruz | 12 hours ago
During trips to the northern part of the country, we often zip through the small towns and provinces before arriving at our...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser

WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung battle over a tattoo and who gets the upper hand in the official teaser for their upcoming romantic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In expecting first child

Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In expecting first child

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Korean star Lee Seung-gi is going to be a father soon with his wife, actress Lee Da-in pregnant with their first child.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Drag Race Philippines' queens give mythology new meaning at Opulence Ball

'Drag Race Philippines' queens give mythology new meaning at Opulence Ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Drag queens who competed on the reality competition show "Drag Race Philippines" had distinct interpretations about the 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB denies allegations summoning Vice Ganda due to fried chicken ad

MTRCB denies allegations summoning Vice Ganda due to fried chicken ad

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) denied allegations that it will summon TV personality Vice...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She's got it': Celeste Cortesi upbeat on Michelle Dee's Miss Universe chances
play

'She's got it': Celeste Cortesi upbeat on Michelle Dee's Miss Universe chances

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi has very high hopes that her successor, Michelle Dee, will do well at the Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with