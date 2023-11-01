MTRCB denies allegations summoning Vice Ganda due to fried chicken ad

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) denied allegations that it has summoned a certain TV personality, believed to be Vice Ganda by internet users, who appeared in a new advertisement for a fast food chain.

A satire account posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Vice's way of eating the fried chicken was not acceptable to the review board.

Social media users laughed off the news, knowing that the page is satire.

The MTRCB released a statement, calling the post "malicious and false."

“In this digital age, it is crucial to verify the news and be mindful of sources of information before sharing. This incident underscores the importance of media literacy and critical thinking,” the MTRCB said in the statement.

“We believe that we must put an end to the era of fake news and let truth prevail,” it added.

MTRCB's statement came a day after "It's Showtime" returned to free TV after serving a 12-day suspension.

