Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 5:56pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she and fiancé Dominic Roque are excited to get married and have a family of their own. 

During her "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" guesting, Bea said it was Dominic who got more nervous in building their own family. 

“I guess doon sa whole thing, not in a sense na kabado siya magpamilya. He would always tell me he is very excited to have a family with me and have kids,” she said. 

“Actually mas excited kami to have kids together. It’s just that I guess kinakabahan siya siyempre doon sa sunod-sunod na mga parties. He has never thrown a really big party before so I guess mas kabado siya roon,” she added. 

When asked what she is praying for their upcoming wedding, Bea said: “Sana manatiling nasa center ng relationship namin si Lord to guide us."

“And sana sa next chapter na papasukin namin mas lumalim ‘yung pagkakaintindihan namin at pagmamahalan namin sa isa’t isa.

“I hope that I become a good example to my children one day and I hope that I get to raise God-fearing and really good kids with good values.”

Bea and Dominic announced their engagement last July. They are set to tie the knot next year. —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel 

