'Marami kayong napapaligaya': Vilma Santos appeals for 'It's Your Lucky Day' return

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 1:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — "Star for All Season" Vilma Santos appealed for the revival of "It's Your Lucky Day," the show of her son, Luis Manzano.

In his Instagram account, Luis posted a video asking his mom "Momshie, katanungan, gusto mo bang ibalik ang "It's Your Lucky Day?"

"Yes na yes, 200 percent," Vilma answered. 

"You know why, anak? Marami kayong napapaligaya, believe me. So, please extend," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"It's Your Lucky Day" aired its last episode on Friday after temporarily replacing then suspended "It's Showtime" for two weeks. 

"It's our great honor na magpasaya sa inyong lahat nang panandalian para mapawi ang inyong problema. At sa ating 'Showtime' family, we welcome you back. Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagpapatuloy sa inyong tahanan at itutuloy niyo rin ang kasiyahan. Mga ka-Lucky, sabay-sabay po tayyong magdasal. Kapit lang. Sabi nga nilang lahat, malay naman natin this is not goodbye," Luis said last Friday.

"Magkikita-kita ulit tayo kung saan solid ang suwerte at saya. Mga ka-Lucky, our staff, our family, we love you," he added.

