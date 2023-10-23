^

'Found the right one,' 'walang inagaw': Ricci Rivero tells Leren Bautista over ex Andrea Brillantes cheating issue

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 11:00am
'Found the right one,' 'walang inagaw': Ricci Rivero tells Leren Bautista over ex Andrea Brillantes cheating issue
Composite image of a couple (left) alleged to be beauty queen politician Leren Mae Bautista and basketball player Ricci Rivero.
Notursweetcandy via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball player Ricci Rivero seemed to have confirmed rumors about his alleged relationship with beauty queen and politician Leren Mae Bautista. 

In an Instagram post yesterday, Rivero posted photos of Leren in a car and called her “queen.”

“To the girl who I see as a real QUEEN. With all the wrongs hounding me, I’m blessed to have found the right one. Allow me to shield you from things you don’t deserve,” he said.

He stressed that he and Leren will not hide because there is nothing shameful about their situation.

“Hindi tayo magtatago dahil walang dapat ikahiya. Walang nang agaw at walang inagaw. Walang bibitaw dahil masaya tayong magka hawak kamay.”

He also praised his rumored girlfriend for her commitment to public service as a Los Baños, Laguna councilor.

“I love seeing how you genuinely continue to help and care for people (every day) despite others trying to ruin your reputation. Rest assured I will be with you in inspiring people to always be better. Thank you for being so selfless and simple.”

He also seemingly took a swipe against bashers or those sympathetic to ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes, who allegedly caught him cheating with another girl, which many alleged to be Leren, but this has not been confirmed from cryptic images and videos that went viral on social media.

Related: 'Hubad sa kuwarto niya': Andrea Brillantes caught Ricci Rivero naked with another girl — DJ JhaiHo

“I promise to never again live a life manipulated by someone’s fantasy. This is our story, hindi dapat iba ang mag kwento ng storya nating dalawa!” Ricci ended the post, punctuating with a heart emoji.

Internet users commented their happiness for the rumored couple.

“So happy for both of you. Kilig naman!” said one.

“Stay happy and continue to find your inner peace,” added another.

RELATED: Ricci Rivero, Leren Mae Bautista spotted together anew

