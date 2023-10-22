'Kahit sino': Joshua Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria not choosy with future co-stars

"Unbreak My Heart" stars (from left) Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia at the series' celebrity watch party on May 20, 2023, in Trinoma Mall, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Artists are often asked many questions, and there would always be one question that would find them scrambling for answers. For young drama actor Joshua Garcia, the question he finds hard to answer is whom he would want to work with in his next projects.

The actor said he finds it difficult to engage with the question because he simply does not have anyone in mind in particular.

"'Yan 'yung tanong na hirap na hirap akong... Ako kasi very open akong maka-trabaho lahat e kasi para sa akin, 'pag dami ang mas nakaka-trabaho ko, growth din 'yun sa akin e, dagdag experience. Mas gagaling ako, mas matututo ako. Kahit sino, open naman ako basta maganda 'yung proyekto and macha-challenge ako," explained the actor.

Joshua attended the finale press conference of his show "Unbreak My Heart" last Saturday. The first-ever collaboration project between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 together with streaming platform VIU is airing its last five weeks.

His co-stars in the show, Jodi Sta. Maria and Gabbi Garcia, have similar answers.

"Ako talaga wala talaga akong problema working with people in the business as long as importante lang naman sa akin ay sine-seryoso nila 'yung trabaho and they're professional... And siguro 'yung gusto rin akong ka-trabaho, 'di ba? Mahirap naman 'yung ikaw lang 'yung may gustong ka-trabaho pero siya ayaw kang ka-trabaho," shared Jodi.

Like Joshua, she believes in the collaborative process of their profession.

"I really look forward to working with different people kasi at the end of the day, there is something to glean from the experience or from that encounter," she added.

Gabbi Garcia also shared that she is very open to work with anyone. The actress currently earns the ire of the show's viewers as the vengeful Sandra/Alex, daughter of Rose (Jodi).

She, however, revealed a name she almost worked with a couple of years ago.

"I'm very open to work with everybody pero what I always say sa interviews, meron kasi kaming project na dapat gawin ni Kuya Echo na naudlot. Parang it was two years ago, parang pandemic pa noon," Gabbi said.

She is referring to actor Jericho Rosales.

"We had a bit of a problem with the producer. Sayang kasi constantly nag-uusap na kami. We were preparing for it, nagwo-workshop na kami online and then nagkaroon lang ng problem with the producer so naudlot siya. Maybe in the future if there's an opportunity, why not? I really look up to him," she revealed.

