Dingdong Dantes says new 'Royal Blood' season 'napag-uusapan'

MANILA, Philippines — All is not lost for the Royalistas or fans of the recently ended drama thriller "Royal Blood."

Napoy himself has shared good news as Dingdong Dantes revealed that there are talks about the show's possible continuation.

Dingdong played Napoy Royales in the show. He talked to select press who were present at the reopening of Mesa's flagship restaurant in Greenbelt 5, Makati.

"May mga talks about that. That I can confirm pero kung matutuloy ba siya? Hindi pa tayo sure. Pero napag-uusapan na siya, meaning there may be a possibility," Dingdong's answer to Philstar.com's question.

The finale episode, aired last September 22, was a cliffhanger as the culprit to the whodunit show was a surprise. Many people did not expect the person who was the mastermind behind the death of clan patriarch, Gustavo (Tirso Cruz III).

It also left viewers wanting for more with the implication of two characters' motives in dealing a hand in the deaths of some characters in the show. These two character's arc were well-built into the story that they could be subjects of a spin-off, with themes of revenge and forbidden love.

While he is currently seen as the game master in "Family Feud," he is set to star in his and Marian Rivera's first movie together under Star Cinema. "Rewind" is among this year's official entries to the Metro Manila Film Festival. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

