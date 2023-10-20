Liza Soberano, James Reid spotted at same party amid reports of Liza leaving James' Careless

Liza Soberano, James Reid at the opening party of a Korean eyewear brand

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano has reportedly left James Reid's talent agency Careless.

In a recent episode of the online show "Marites University," one of the show's hosts, DJ JhaiHo, said a reliable source claimed that Liza's aunt is her manager now.

"Ayon po sa aking very reliable source, ang chika nga raw po ay wala na nga raw po itong si Liza under the management of Careless and also even kay James [Reid] wala na raw,” said DJ JhaiHo.

“Parang ang sabi, 'Sa Careless, hindi na siya mina-manage, kung hindi Tita niya na ulit ang nagma-manage sa kaniya',” he added.

The source also added that Liza will not accept any Filipino project as of the moment.

Despite the alleged separation from Careless, Liza was seen partying with James at the Gentle Monster opening party in Taguig City last Monday.

It was last March when Liza revealed that she left Ogie Diaz management and joined James' Careless.

Ogie said Liza informed him about the latest career move of the actress.

"Magalang naman 'yung bata, in fairness, at saka kilala mo naman ako; kapag happiness na ng tao ang concern, ibinibigay ko 'yan... Ang sini-save ko kasi ay 'yung friendship... Lagi ko ring sinasabi 'yan kay Liza na hindi mo rin dapat pinuputol ang tulay,” he said.

“At 'yun nga kasama roon sa mensahe niya sa akin na gusto niyang mag-try sa Hollywood. At siyempre hindi naman ako 'yung tipong alam ko rin 'yung hanggang Hollywood. Kumbaga hanggang dito lang ang kaalaman ko bilang manager," he added.