'Mainit ang Pasko': Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial spark dating rumors after ABS-CBN Ball date

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Barbie Imperial and Tony Labrusca walked on the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet together.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Barbie said it was fun to spend time with Tony during the ball.

"I feel so much fun. No pressure," Barbie said.

Tony said he's looking forward to have some fun on the ball with Barbie.

"Let's have some fun. Drink," he said.

When asked for their Christmas plans, Barbie and Tony said that their Christmas will be a hot one.

"Mainit ang Pasko," Tony said.

"Hindi, ano, basta," Barbie added. — Video by EC Toledo

