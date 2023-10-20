'Masarap silang kasama': Jodi Sta. Maria on Kapuso stars as ABS-CBN, GMA collaboration series ends

The cast of "Unbreak My Heart" at the series' finale press conference on October 14, 2023 held at the Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN.

MANILA, Philippines — In five weeks, the first-ever collaboration project between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 with the help of VIU titled "Unbreak My Heart" is coming to an end.

As it ends on a high note, its stars have nothing but more experience and respect for one another. Their coming together in a project is a feat given that it had previously been thought impossible to see stars from erstwhile rivals, GMA-7 and ABS-CBN, lead a drama series.

For homegrown ABS-CBN talents Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia, working with GMA-7 talents, Gabbi Garcia, Maey Bautista and Will Ashley, was a good experience.

For Jodi, she has found another friend in the industry. More importantly, she has a newfound respect for Gabbi, who plays daughter Sandra/Alex to her Rose.

"It's a good experience to be working with Kapuso actors. I've had a lot of scenes with Gabbi here and I can say naging close kami and we share one dressing room and we look forward to taping days.

"I just respect this lady so much kasi nakikita ko sa kanya 'yung hunger and growth sa craft and nakakatuwa 'yun na marinig sa mga younger stars. It's a good experience so thank you Gabbi for sharing your talents with us," she said.

It also helped that prior to the filming of their series, the production organized gatherings and team building for the cast. Early this year, some of the cast members flew to Switzerland and Italy to film some scenes.

Jodi shared they did not have to do major adjustments when most of her ABS-CBN stars such as Joshua started acting with GMA-7 stars.

"I'd say naman hindi gano'n kalaki 'yung adjustment ang kailangan namin gawin it's because masarap silang kasama e. They're very down to earth, parang hindi ka manging ilag ba or maiilang na nandiyan sila or kakabahan. When we left for Europe to do our scenes there, we were more like, for me personally, excited to be working with them," she said.

RELATED: In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party