Beyonce attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 7:07pm
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the world premiere of her "The Eras Tour" movie.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — The world premiere of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" movie had a star-studded red carpet, but none stole the show as big as the singer-songwriter than fellow award-winning artist Beyonce.

Beyonce appeared unannounced at "The Eras Tour" in Hollywood wearing a black body suit and metallic chest plate with matching mirrored shades, joining Taylor, who wore a blue floral gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Other celebrities seen attending the concert film's premiere were Marvel actor Simu Liu, "Law & Order" star Mariska Hargitay, "Inventing Anna" and "Ozark" star Julia Garner, singer-actress Hayley Kiyoko and comedian Adam Sandler.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyonce's influence," Taylor said. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Beyonce recently concluded her "Renaissance" world tour, which is also getting its own concert film, set for a December release.

"The Eras Tour" will get a global wide release, including the Philippines, on October 13 and Taylor will continue the tour in November.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film coming to Philippine cinemas

