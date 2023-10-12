Beyonce attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie premiere

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the world premiere of her "The Eras Tour" movie.

MANILA, Philippines — The world premiere of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" movie had a star-studded red carpet, but none stole the show as big as the singer-songwriter than fellow award-winning artist Beyonce.

Beyonce appeared unannounced at "The Eras Tour" in Hollywood wearing a black body suit and metallic chest plate with matching mirrored shades, joining Taylor, who wore a blue floral gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Other celebrities seen attending the concert film's premiere were Marvel actor Simu Liu, "Law & Order" star Mariska Hargitay, "Inventing Anna" and "Ozark" star Julia Garner, singer-actress Hayley Kiyoko and comedian Adam Sandler.

Taylor was clearly thrilled that Beyonce was able to attend the concert movie about her ongoing world-spanning tour celebrating her career, praising the singer in a short video clip she posted on Instagram.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyonce's influence," Taylor said. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Beyonce recently concluded her "Renaissance" world tour, which is also getting its own concert film, set for a December release.

"The Eras Tour" will get a global wide release, including the Philippines, on October 13 and Taylor will continue the tour in November.

