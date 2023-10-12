WATCH: Gabby Concepcion says KC part of 'Dear Heart' concert with Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gabby Concepcion revealed that his daughter KC Concepcion will be a part of his "Dear Heart" concert with ex-wife Sharon Cuneta.

In an interview with the media in the sidelines of Gabay Guro press conference yesterday, Gabby said that he already saw the script and he hopes to sing with KC onstage.

"She's part of the show. As far as I know, she's still part of the show. Pinakita sa akin 'yung script, hopefully makakanta kami," Gabby said.

"I'd like to do a song with her. I also like to see KC and Sharon sing. And then I like to see the three of us sing," he added.

Gabby said that the concert will be an emotional time for them.

"It's an emotional time for all of us so 'pag nangyari 'yon it would be very meaningful not only for the audience but for us na magkakasama kaming tatlo on stage," he said.

The Gabby and Sharon reunion concert will be on October 27 in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Gabay Guro

Gabay Guro holds a back-to-back teachers tribute this year that culminates in a spectacular ABS-CBN production featuring the country’s world-class singers and performers all in one stage.

Billed “Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat Kay Ma’am at Sir,” the star-studded event also showcases huge raffle prizes as it is streams live on October 14, 1 p.m. from the famed Dolphy Theater inside the ABS-CBN compound, to be seen on Gabay Guro’s Facebook page and Youtube Channel.

The grand teachers’ tribute on October 14 brings back the queens of local music, film and television -- Cuneta and "Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez -- onstage, along with high-caliber performers headlined by Ogie Alcasid, Jona, Klarisse, Bituin Escalante and other ABS-CBN performers who all share the same heartfelt respect for the Filipino teachers and their contribution to nation building.

While the venue itself will only accommodate 250 lucky pre-drawn teachers, the online event on the Gabay Guro FB page is expected to reach across the country to millions of online viewers. All registered Grand Gathering attendees, whether onsite or online, will also get a chance to win fabulous prizes, including a Chery Tiggo 2 PRO, up to P500,000 in cash, a Devant TV, Penshoppe and Lyf Hotel Gift Certificates, Potencee Vitamins from Pascual Laboratories, Conzace and Forti-D from Unilab, and many more packages from 555 Tuna, Relumins: Your Beauty Revealed, Katinko Oil & Ointment, Aromagicare Magical Aroma, Health care Mega app- mWell, Smart and PLDT Home.

Steadfast donor to Gabay Guro for the past 10 years, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) has generously donated a Chery Tiggo as grand raffle prize for the Grand Gathering for the past several years. Their Chairman Rommel Sytin is proud to extend its heartfelt appreciation to all the dedicated and hardworking teachers in the country.

“For more than a decade UAAGI has supported Gabay Guro in its advocacy of empowering Filipino teachers and helping improve our education system. We are committed to extend our support and will continue to partner with Gabay Guro for the benefit of our beloved teachers,” Sytin said.

Now on its 16th year, Gabay Guro is the flagship education program of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF), and PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) in partnership with the PLDT Managers’ Club Inc. Gabay Guro reaffirmed its commitment to the Department of Education to help uplift the lives of teachers so that they can continue to focus on what matters most – honing their skills and fueling their passion towards the improved quality of education in the Philippines.

Gabay Guro Chairperson Ms. Chaye Cabal-Revilla shared that this year’s Grand Gathering theme --“Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat kay Ma’am at Sir” -- is all about honoring and thanking our beloved teachers for their continued service and sacrifices for the benefit of our Filipino youth.

“Our theme rightfully acknowledges and gives due respect to our teachers for the contribution that they make to nation-building. We should really stop calling them unsung heroes, and instead, always recognize and respect how they have touched our lives with their unwavering passion to teach. The Gabay Guro Grand Gathering is our heartfelt gesture of gratitude to all our teachers, and we hope that they look forward to this annual event just as much as we enjoy organizing it and bringing it to them,” Cabal-Revilla said. — Video by Jan Milo Severo, editing by Martin Ramos

