'Wala akong problema sa'yo': Albie Casiño recalls meeting Jake Ejercito

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casiño recalled his first meeting with Jake Ejercito.

In an interview with the media following the press conference of "Can't Buy Me Love" where he is a part of the cast, Albie said he's the one who made the first step to meet Jake.

"Ako ang lumapit sa kanya. 'I'm sure you know who I am. Wala akong problema sa'yo. I hope you have no problem with me personally,'" Albie said.

"We shook hands, toast, cheers, gano'n lang," he added.

He said that they didn't talk about the issue surrounding Andi Eigenmann and her daughter Ellie.

"There's no need to talk about it. Parang wtth me, making that, coming to him, that's my way of saying na we're that on that part," he said.

"Closed chapter na 'yon between me and him," he added.

It can be recalled that Andi said that Albie was the father of her daughter back then.

Andi's half-sister Max, however, revealed in “Good Times With Mo” that Jake is the real biological father of Andi's daughter.

During the podcast with disc jockey Mo Twister, Max was asked to comment about the recent spat between her half-sister and the son of former president Joseph Estrada on Twitter.

"It doesn't bother me, whatever. They're always like that," Max said. "You know he (Jake) is the father of my niece, right?"

Mo clarified with a follow-up question, “Yeah, not biological, right? But still, father figure.”

“No, he is. They did a (DNA) test... Yeah, he's the dad," Max replied.

“They’re co-parenting. That’s why he always posts photos of my niece,” she added.

Albie said then that he felt relieved after an alleged DNA test revealed that he’s not the father of Ellie.

It was in 2011 when Andi got pregnant. She pointed at ex-boyfriend Albie as the father of her child. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

