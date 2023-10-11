Judy Ann Santos still 'committed' to do movie with Sam Milby

Sam Milby and Judy Ann Santos channel their roles in the planned horror movie titled "The Diary of Mrs. Winter" as uploaded on the Instagram of director Rahyan Carlos on February 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos is still hoping that her announced movie with Sam Milby will push through.

The actress recently talked to the media after the press conference for her new brand endorsement, Alaska.

Judy Ann and Sam were announced earlier this year to star in the horror film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters." They were set to fly to Canada, the movie's setting, but had to postpone production.

"Na push back kasi hindi lumabas visa ko, I mean... Sa visa ko nagka-problema and then naubusan na kami ng winter so kung pinush through namin siya ng May or June, autumn or summer na siya. So, mawawala na 'yung essence ni Mrs. Winter. I think at some point we're just going to wait for the next winter to come. Hopefully makalabas na 'yung visa ko. Kung hindi pa, hindi ko alam kung ano 'yung next," she said.

Judy Ann and Sam last worked on the 2013 drama "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala."

Apart from the earlier mentioned reasons, she is also looking forward to working with director Rahyan Carlos and National Artist for Film Ricky Lee, who wrote the script.

"I'm hoping na matuloy siya 'cause it's something na nasabi na namin. That's one. Two, it's a Ricky Lee script and it's my first time to work with Direk Rahyan Carlos. Pinagpre-pray ko. Kung hindi man, baka hindi para sa akin.

"Committed pa rin. Hindi naman ako pwede bumack-out kasi nagsabi na kami, nag-announce na kami. Kung hindi man siya matuloy, I promise, hindi ako ang magiging dahilan," the actress said.

