^

Entertainment

Judy Ann Santos still 'committed' to do movie with Sam Milby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 8:25am
Judy Ann Santos still 'committed' to do movie with Sam Milby
Sam Milby and Judy Ann Santos channel their roles in the planned horror movie titled "The Diary of Mrs. Winter" as uploaded on the Instagram of director Rahyan Carlos on February 12, 2023.
Jojit Lorenzo, Rahyan Carlos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos is still hoping that her announced movie with Sam Milby will push through. 

The actress recently talked to the media after the press conference for her new brand endorsement, Alaska. 

Judy Ann and Sam were announced earlier this year to star in the horror film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters." They were set to fly to Canada, the movie's setting, but had to postpone production. 

"Na push back kasi hindi lumabas visa ko, I mean... Sa visa ko nagka-problema and then naubusan na kami ng winter so kung pinush through namin siya ng May or June, autumn or summer na siya. So, mawawala na 'yung essence ni Mrs. Winter. I think at some point we're just going to wait for the next winter to come. Hopefully makalabas na 'yung visa ko. Kung hindi pa, hindi ko alam kung ano 'yung next," she said. 

Judy Ann and Sam last worked on the 2013 drama "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala." 

Apart from the earlier mentioned reasons, she is also looking forward to working with director Rahyan Carlos and National Artist for Film Ricky Lee, who wrote the script. 

"I'm hoping na matuloy siya 'cause it's something na nasabi na namin. That's one. Two, it's a Ricky Lee script and it's my first time to work with Direk Rahyan Carlos. Pinagpre-pray ko. Kung hindi man, baka hindi para sa akin. 

"Committed pa rin. Hindi naman ako pwede bumack-out kasi nagsabi na kami, nag-announce na kami. Kung hindi man siya matuloy, I promise, hindi ako ang magiging dahilan," the actress said. 

RELATED: Judy Ann Santos explains new series about real 'artista' life

vuukle comment

JUDY ANN SANTOS

SAM MILBY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Judy Ann Santos praises Coco Martin, sets condition before joining 'Batang Quiapo'

Judy Ann Santos praises Coco Martin, sets condition before joining 'Batang Quiapo'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actress praised her "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" co-star Coco Martin. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'I did confess': Alden Richards admits falling in love with Maine Mendoza

'I did confess': Alden Richards admits falling in love with Maine Mendoza

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he fell in love with former love team partner Maine Mendoza. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bollywood stars to visit Philippines for Diwali Festival

Bollywood stars to visit Philippines for Diwali Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Bollywood stars will come to the Philippines for the Diwali Festival happening on November 4 at the Philippine International...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're both matured already': Judy Ann Santos on long-awaited project with Claudine Barretto
play

'We're both matured already': Judy Ann Santos on long-awaited project with Claudine Barretto

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Judy Ann Santos said it is the right time for her and contemporary Claudine Barretto to have a project together.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kami ang original love team': Julia Montes says no pressure to top Kathryn Bernardo's 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'

'Kami ang original love team': Julia Montes says no pressure to top Kathryn Bernardo's 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Julia Montes revealed that she is not pressured to top the box-office performance of "Hello, Love, Goodbye," the movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Linlang emerges as top pick on prime video Phl

Linlang emerges as top pick on prime video Phl

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Linlang leads Prime Video’s roster of Filipino titles for the last quarter of 2023, claiming the top spot upon its debut...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Iron Heart stars share their favorite moments and memories from the series

The Iron Heart stars share their favorite moments and memories from the series

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
The Iron Heart star Richard Gutierrez, who plays the lead character Apollo, has promised viewers that they would...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello passes away due to acute allergic reaction

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello passes away due to acute allergic reaction

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, who hosted cooking shows on Food Network affiliates and appeared on several reality...
Entertainment
fbtw
A1 reveals secret for staying together
Partner

A1 reveals secret for staying together

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
British-Norwegian boy band A1 revealed that it is their fans that fueled them to stay together as a group for 25 years.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with