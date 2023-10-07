Kim Sejeong opens The Door to her world at Manila concert

The 27-year-old South Korean singer-actress Kim Sejeong charms the crowd with her voice, her earnest storytelling, and her warm presence during her first show in the country. What a pleasure it is to be invited into Kim Sejeong’s wonderful world.

MANILA, Philippines — “I will burn the stage,” declared Kim Sejeong, all bright smiles and sparkles, at the start of her concert. It was with this spunk that the singer performed her almost three-hour set last Oct. 1 at the New Frontier Theater.

When Kim Sejeong emerged for her opener Whale, she encountered technical issues early into the song. It was an immediate testament to the kind of performer she is that she remained unfazed and sang flawlessly, continuing into Destiny with no hesitation.

She then serenaded the crowd with ballads Teddy Bear, Indigo Promise, Send a Letter, and Plant. The singer-songwriter-actress flaunted her versatility during the show’s second half with fierce performances of Jenga and Top or Cliff from her new album Door, before jumping right back into an uplifting vibe with Warning and Do Dum Chit.

Before singing Voyage and In the Rain, Kim Sejeong taught the crowd fan chants with infectious enthusiasm. She even did an aegyo (cutesy) rendition of the “Saranghae, saranghae, saranghae (I love you, I love you, I love you)” part in In the Rain at the fans’ request despite her embarrassment.

Between songs, the soloist would casually chat about the inspirations behind her self-penned lyrics and setlist choices. She also prepared short videos to occupy fans during wardrobe changes.

The 27-year-old singer later sang snippets of well-loved K-drama OSTs she lent her voice to, including Love, Maybe from Business Proposal, which was met with deafening cheers from the audience. Near the end of her set, she took song requests and descended the stage to greet fans up close.

These thoughtful touches interspersed throughout the show further brought us into the world of Kim Sejeong, one undoubtedly filled with creativity, love, and a disarming honesty that sets her apart from her peers.

Not to be outdone, fans also prepared surprises of their own. There were banners during Destiny and a “light ocean” in which the audience lit up their phone flashlights for the encore song Skyline. The final surprise was a video from the singer’s Philippine fanbase, depicting the ways she has become a part of their everyday lives.

She tearfully thanked her fans, called Sesangs, for their continued support while the crowd cheered for her not to cry. To this she jokingly protested, “You made a video to make me cry. Why are you telling me not to cry?” drawing laughter from the endeared audience.

Whether one came as a fan of K-pop idol Sejeong or K-drama actress Kim Sejeong, it came as no surprise to anyone that the artist was a powerful vocalist through and through. As I sat there watching her that evening, however, I had the sneaking suspicion that her truest and greatest superpower was her unabashed sincerity.

She charmed the crowd with her voice, her earnest storytelling, and her warm presence. What a pleasure it was to be invited into Kim Sejeong’s wonderful world. I’m certain that all of us are already waiting for the next time the door will be opened to us.

(The 2023 Kim Sejeong 1st Concert The Door in Manila was produced by Wilbros Live.)