What’s keeping Joshua Garcia busy? ‘Unbreak my Heart’ actor shares his simple lifestyle, dream project

MANILA, Philippines — After completing tapings for Season 2 of “Unbreak My Heart,” Joshua Garcia finds and enjoys the time to be the “simple and introverted” guy that he is.

When he’s not wearing a cool attire for pictorials or a dapper suit for the red carpet—FYI he was named one of the best dressed men at the recent ABS-CBN Ball 2023—Joshua tells Philstar.com that he prefers to keep it quiet and private.

“I like to read books, play sports like tennis or golf, work out, be around my loved ones and watch anime and cooking videos,” he said.

Yes that’s right, from Joshua’s list of hobbies, he is also into cooking. He advanced from watching cooking videos to actually taking culinary classes too. You can follow his culinary journey on his IG account @joshwannacook.

His co-star Jodi Sta. Maria also learned cooking formally for her role in “Unbreak My Heart.” And similar to Jodi who was motivated by his son Thirdy, Joshua was also inspired by a precious family member, his father.

“Na-inspire ako sa dad ko actually. Since I was a kid, he would always cook for us. I never had the time to take up culinary classes because of my busy schedule. Pero buti na lang pagkatapos ng UMH taping, nagka-oras ako para mag-aral,” he shared.

This only proves that Joshua is serious in whatever he puts his mind and heart into—most especially acting.

“Kapag nagtratrabaho ako, very passionate ako kasi mahal ko ang ginagawa ko. I like to make others happy and this motivates me to stay on my toes,” Joshua said.

One role that really challenged Joshua was Renz from “Unbreak My Heart.”

“Renz really tested my limits. He was a completely different person. His character was just difficult. From childhood trauma, to being abandoned by his mom for a while, to migrating to another country to work, then having his emotions all over the place,” he explained.

According to the actor, Renz made him grow stronger both personally and professionally. “It made me realize that being human is a blessing but also a challenge when faced with that many obstacles in life. It made me grow even more emotionally and mentally kasi mahirap yung character development ni Renz,” Joshua opened up.

“Kaya ko pala lumabas sa comfort zone ko. To take on a higher and different role in acting is possible . . . I can’t stay in the same place if I want to attain something greater in my career or in life,” he added.

He of course also gives props to his two main co-starts, Jodi and Gabbi Garcia.

“Working with two very talented actresses was one of the best opportunities I had. Sobrang bait nila and ang gagaling nilang umarte. Ang dami kong natutunan sa kanila and alam ko na I gained two new friends that feel like family now in this industry as well. Very thankful and grateful ako,” Joshua shared.

Moving forward, he plans to take on many more roles in his acting career. But there is a dream he wants to achieve.

“My dream would be to go international one day, to reach a larger audience outside of the Philippines,” he enthused.

Joshua is on his way to achieving this as “Unbreak My Heart” can be viewed on Viu by in 16 markets across Asia, Middle East and South Africa!

Season 2 is currently ongoing and can be watched Mondays to Thursdays at 9:35 p.m. on GMA, or 48 hours in advance on Viu. Download the Viu app now via the Apple Store or Play Store or visit www.viu.com to watch for free!

