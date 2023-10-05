Maxine Medina marries boyfriend Timmy Llana

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Maxine Medina tied the knot with diving instructor Timmy Llana.

In her Instagram account, the Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder shared clips of her wedding as she reposted videos by attendees.

Entrepreneur Ben Chan and pageant mentor Jonas Gaffud attended and shared photos from the wedding.

Maxine wore a white gown created by Mark Bumgarner.

"Thank you @markbumgarner for my gown. You made me look so fresh. Love you forever," Maxine wrote.

Maxine and Timmy got engaged last April 2022. She posted on social media Timmy's proposal, including her diamond engagement ring.

