^

Entertainment

Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first
Turning 22 in November, Andres Muhlach’s priority is to finish his studies in a university in Spain, where he is taking up a Business and Communications course. The young heartthrob is seen with his dad Aga Muhlach abroad…

He is undoubtedly showbiz royalty. His grandma was the late actress Amalia Fuentes. His parents are award-winning actor Aga Muhlach and actress-beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez. Former child superstar Niño Muhlach is an uncle, actresses Arlene Muhlach and Almira Muhlach are his aunts.

However, while his relatives started their acting careers early on, good-looking and towering Andres Muhlach remains undecided whether or not he will venture into show business and follow in the footsteps of his parents and popular relatives.

“Grabe, you’re putting me on the spot,” Andres said. “We’ll see if the opportunity is there already, why not? Right now, I’m still thinking about it. I’m still thinking about the options and opportunities. I’m still waiting on what my parents have to say. I still have a year left with my studies. I’m considering taking the rest of my studies online, but I will do it here in Manila.”

Turning 22 in November, Andres’ priority is to finish his studies at a university in Spain, where he is taking up a Business and Communications course.

“I’m not sure yet what I’ll do after college,” he said. “I have to graduate first. We’ll see where it goes after I graduate.”

His twin sister, Atasha, recently graduated with honors from the Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom, where she completed her Business Management degree. Atasha, however, got the green light from her parents to join showbiz.

…with twin sister Atasha watching a FIBA game
File photo courtesy of CIGNAL

“I’m very, very happy for her,” Andres said. “I’ve known for a while that she really wanted to pursue showbiz. That’s really her dream. We will always support her.”

The brother is protective of his twin sister, who recently signed up a management contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) and joined E.A.T. as one of the hosts.

Possible suitors of Atasha are “scared of me,” Andres smiled. “I’m like her first wall. If there’s someone out there who wants to court her, they have to go through me.”

Andres, who was recently in Manila on a school break, shared how he’s enjoying his life as a student in Spain. “Being able to walk to the school every day, 30 minutes going there and 30 minutes back, I really like to walk,” Andres shared.

…and with mom Charlene Gonzalez also during a family trip overseas.
Photos from Charlene’s Instagram

“Even my groceries, I really have to count them. Sometimes, I don’t even have enough money to do the grocery, so I count my coins.”

He’s proud that he learned how to cook chicken mechado, his favorite dish. “I’m a chicken guy, so the very basic cooking for chicken, I can do that.”

Andres and Atasha grew up in Batangas away from the glare of klieg lights. “Honestly, I never really saw my parents as showbiz talaga,” he said. “We grew up properly in Batangas. I just saw them as my parents, as regular people.”

“My sister and I just grew up playing outdoors, biking, hiking. I really love basketball. Almost every day, I play basketball. I’ve played basketball with Grae (Fernandez), although he’s in New York now, also with Benj (Pangilinan). I also play with Andoy (Andrew Muhlach),” he added.

Andres has gotten used to the attention he has been getting whenever he’s outside. Just recently, he attended the wake of entertainment columnist Ethel Ramos, who was the talent manager of his dad.

“Ang daming cameras all over. Have you seen it? But I guess gano’n talaga.”

He is aware that his mom Charlene previously hosted a dancing show, saying: “I think I got my grooves from her and also a little bit from my dad. I learned how to dance from them.”

Told that he is a “Crush ng Bayan,” Andres simply smiled sheepishly.

“I appreciate the love,” he said. “It’s a lot of love. Thank you.”

vuukle comment

AGA MUHLACH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator and pharmacist Arshie Larga was the top winner of the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines, recognized as this year's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda
Exclusive

Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dolly de Leon is “super proud” after Iti Mapukpukaw was named as the Philippines’ official entry at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Alex Calleja’s familiar face is seen daily on the TV5 program FACE TO FACE. He also happens to be the only thorn among...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe removing age limit
Exclusive

Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe removing age limit

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believed that the Miss Universe organization’s move to remove the age limit is a “step...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
K-pop group TWICE thrilled their Filo Once with two sold out concert in the Philippine Arena over the weekend.
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano won the People's Choice: Star of the Night at the recent ABS-CBN Ball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with