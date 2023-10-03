^

Entertainment

Carla Abellana doesn’t need a new relationship to move on

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Carla Abellana doesnâ��t need a new relationship to move on
Carla Abellana has signed up with All Access to Artists (AAA), the same talent management team behind Marian Rivera and Maine Mendoza.

Carla Abellana has made it clear that she doesn’t need to rush into a new relationship just to find healing and happiness for herself.

After the breakdown of her marriage that led to divorce in the US, the actress has obviously chosen to focus on herself and her career. While there are pressures dictating people can quickly move on from heartbreak by finding a new partner, she doesn’t believe in relying on external relationships to fill up that void.

“Hindi naman po kailangan. Hindi naman po sa hindi maganda, pero parang hindi naman po kailangan ang ganun na paraan or way to move on by papalitan (replacement) or what,” Carla recently said during a no-holds-barred presscon after she was introduced as the latest actress to sign up with All Access to Artists, the same talent management company behind the careers of Marian Rivera and Maine Mendoza.

“Hindi ka tunay makakapag-move on kung ganun lang na ire-replace niyo lang po. Hindi po kayo makapag-heal talaga kung ganoon lang talaga, ‘di ba?”

She reiterated, “Hindi po talaga kailangan. Sarili niyo lang kelangan (You only need yourself).

“At the end of the day, sarili niyo rin ang sasalo sa sarili niyo, makakasama ninyo… ‘Di ko kailangan yun. ‘Di po siya requirement para maging masaya ako,” the actress said.

This is not to say that Carla is shutting the door on falling in love and marrying again.

She said in response to a question from The STAR, “When the opportunity presents itself, yung talagang totoo… Sa ngayon, ayoko pa isipin. But of course, sino naman po may ayaw ‘dun? Lahat po may gusto nun.”

She admitted that she’s receiving feelers from non-showbiz guys, but denied being “traumatized” by showbiz ones, saying she wouldn’t generalize them because “trauma doesn’t choose whether you’re showbiz or non-showbiz, man or woman, young or old.”

The actress gets officially welcomed during a contract signing with AAA execs Mike Tuviera, Jojo Oconer and Jacqui Cara.

What she learned from her own experience with heartbreak is that women are stronger than they are perceived to be.

“From how I see it, women are different nowadays. Mas mukha pang malakas ang kababaihan ngayon. Unfortunately, ngayon hindi naman natin matigil talaga ang problems, heartaches, heartbreaks, the pain, things like that.

“But the women are stronger. No matter what, alam mong yung babae, kaya niya. Alam mong kaya mo. You should never feel alone. You have it in you. Just don’t give up on yourself.”

One possible reason why Carla is this open with not even the slightest sign of displeasure at answering even the most controversial of questions is because she has finally moved on. To use her words, she has firmly closed that chapter in her life.

“Definitely. Nahanap ko na po yung aking peace. Talagang nasara ko na po yung chapter na iyon ng aking buhay,” she said.

“Lagpas-lagpas pa po, kumbaga, sa pagmo-move on. So, masayang-masaya po. Definitely, I’m happy with my life. I’m happy where I am, pati po sa kung sino ako today.”

According to Carla, there’s no singular formula for recovering from heartbreak. But she knew she was able to after finally coming to peace with herself.

For her, moving and having peace are the same. “As long as you’ve found your peace and wala ka nang bigat na dala-dala, you can say that you’ve moved on already. As long as you’re happy where you are, then you can say that you’ve moved on already,” she said.

Of course, it was a long and arduous process. “Akala po natin ‘di ba madali yong, ‘I forgive you’... But it’s very hard to do or give. Saka mas na-realize ko gaano siya ka-importante para sa sarili niyo po. I’ve realized more how important forgiveness is for yourself, not for the person you’re giving your forgiveness to,” she reflected.

“So, of course, it was a long process. Mahabang panahon at hindi po naging madali pero hinayaan ko lang po. Hindi ko po pinilit ‘yung sarili ko (I didn’t force myself). I took my time.”

vuukle comment

CARLA ABELLANA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator and pharmacist Arshie Larga was the top winner of the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines, recognized as this year's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda
Exclusive

Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dolly de Leon is “super proud” after Iti Mapukpukaw was named as the Philippines’ official entry at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Alex Calleja’s familiar face is seen daily on the TV5 program FACE TO FACE. He also happens to be the only thorn among...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe removing age limit
Exclusive

Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe removing age limit

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believed that the Miss Universe organization’s move to remove the age limit is a “step...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
K-pop group TWICE thrilled their Filo Once with two sold out concert in the Philippine Arena over the weekend.
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano won the People's Choice: Star of the Night at the recent ABS-CBN Ball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with