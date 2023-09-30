'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

Neri Miranda at the launch of Babyflo Buddies

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long and did not mean to offend anyone.

During an interview with various media outlets, including Philstar.com, at the Babyflo event, Neri expressed her belief that the collective anger of social media users towards the government had suddenly shifted its focus onto her following the viral post.

"Actually it's an old post. Hindi ko alam na ganoon siya ka-big deal because kagaya ng sabi ko, hindi ako tambay ng social media," Neri said.

"I'm doing that for so long, wala pa si Migui. Biglang napulitika siya kasi may nilabas pala 'yung gobyerno. Sa akin nabaling 'yung galit sa gobyerno," she added.

Neri said that she only wanted to help her followers to do budgeting for their family.

"Of course may mga valid naman na comment because we're 10. That post lang hindi ko naipost na may disclaimer because I thought sa mga followers ko lang 'yon," she said.

"And 'yung mga nagku-question naman, hindi ko mga followers. Mayroon lang nilabas 'yung gobyerno kaya na-politika siya. Wala naman akong ginawang masama. I'm just helping my followers," she added.

Neri, together with Kapuso host Iya Villania was part of Babyflo Buddies launch. The brand launched their mascots during a family day held at Robinsons Magnolia.

