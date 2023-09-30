^

Entertainment

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 3:48pm
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget
Neri Miranda at the launch of Babyflo Buddies
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long and did not mean to offend anyone. 

During an interview with various media outlets, including Philstar.com, at the Babyflo event, Neri expressed her belief that the collective anger of social media users towards the government had suddenly shifted its focus onto her following the viral post.

"Actually it's an old post. Hindi ko alam na ganoon siya ka-big deal because kagaya ng sabi ko, hindi ako tambay ng social media," Neri said.  

"I'm doing that for so long, wala pa si Migui. Biglang napulitika siya kasi may nilabas pala 'yung gobyerno. Sa akin nabaling 'yung galit sa gobyerno," she added.  

Neri said that she only wanted to help her followers to do budgeting for their family. 

"Of course may mga valid naman na comment because we're 10. That post lang hindi ko naipost na may disclaimer because I thought sa mga followers ko lang 'yon," she said. 

"And 'yung mga nagku-question naman, hindi ko mga followers. Mayroon lang nilabas 'yung gobyerno kaya na-politika siya. Wala naman akong ginawang masama. I'm just helping my followers," she added. 

Neri, together with Kapuso host Iya Villania was part of Babyflo Buddies launch. The brand launched their mascots during a family day held at Robinsons Magnolia. 

RELATEDNeri Naig-Miranda opens new business, buys new house in Baguio

vuukle comment

NERI MIRANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor Paolo Paraiso and his girlfriend Jessica Sto Domingo got married in Batangas over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Unbothered' Lala Sotto not resigning after MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' MR on suspension

'Unbothered' Lala Sotto not resigning after MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' MR on suspension

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio once again addressed comments...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN &lsquo;explores remedies, options&rsquo; after MTRCB junks It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo;s motion for reconsideration

ABS-CBN ‘explores remedies, options’ after MTRCB junks It’s Showtime’s motion for reconsideration

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
The ABS-CBN management is exploring all remedies and options following the decision of the Movie and Television Review...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Concerts, events for October 2023

LIST: Concerts, events for October 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Speaking of tricks and treats, Philippine stages and venues will be full of them with the different concerts and events happening...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB chair Lala Sotto unfazed by detractors and calls for resignation

MTRCB chair Lala Sotto unfazed by detractors and calls for resignation

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
What a week it has been for the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), especially for its chairperson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November

Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Visayas band Crazy Moon and Mindanao band Inside City won the Boba Brawl 2023 making them part of the grandest arts and music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert

Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Danish pop band Lukas Graham is returning to Manila to serenade their Filipino fans. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Former gang leader charged with Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder

Former gang leader charged with Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
A quarter of a century after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a gang feud in Las Vegas, a man was charged Friday with his murder,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filmmaker, techpreneur join forces for app dedicated to Ausome children

Filmmaker, techpreneur join forces for app dedicated to Ausome children

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Filmmaker-teacher Mark Meily andbusinessman-techpreneur Vincent Rocha have combined forces to come up with MYLO Speech Buddy,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with