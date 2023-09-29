^

'Harry Potter' stars pay tribute to 'magnificent' Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 1:04pm
'Harry Potter' stars pay tribute to 'magnificent' Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince"
Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — Stars in the "Harry Potter" film franchise led in offering tributes for the passing of Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon, who played the iconic character of Professor Albus Dumbledore in six films.

Gambon passed away peacefully in a hospital last September 28 battling a bout of Pneumonia, several days shy of his 83rd birthday.

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular character in the "Harry Potter" movies, called Gambon "one of the most brilliant, effortless actors" he ever worked with and that with his loss "the world just became considerably less fun."

"He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller," Radcliffe described Gambon in a statement, adding that the late actor was such an entertaining person to do press junkets with.

Radcliffe noted that he got to be with Gambon a lot during the sixth film "Half-Blood Prince" where "he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be" and was grateful to have worked with him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

"You never took it seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly," said Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson about Gambon in an Instagram story.

Another "Harry Potter" co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley and rarely posts on social media, shared a tribute to Gambon in a brief Instagram post.

"He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life," Grint said.

Lucius Malfoy actor and also an infrequent social media user Jason Isaacs said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The greatest thrill of being in the 'Potter' films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."

Isaacs also said he learned acting could be complex, vulnerable and utterly human from another famous role of Gambon, mystery writer Philip Marlow in the British series "The Singing Detective" for which he received his first of four BAFTA Awards from as many nominations.

James Phelps, who played Ron's brother Fred, shared on X that he also worked as an assistant director on "Half-Blood Prince," allowing him to spend a lot of time with Gambon too and reiterated his funny nature.

Phelps even shared that Gambon went to see him and his twin brother Oliver, who played George Weasley, for a reading of "Peter and the Wolf" with the Manchester Halle orchestra when he could have been resting after shooting his death scene in "Half-Blood Prince."

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Petunia Durlsey actress Fiona Shaw she would remember Gambon as "a trickster, just brilliant, magnificent trickster" and that "there was nothing like him, he could do anything."

The official social media accounts of the "Harry Potter" franchise paid tribute to Gambon by saying he "brought immeasurable joy to fans from all over the world with his humor, kindness and grace."

Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore from Richard Harris, who passed away after the release of the second movie "Chamber of Secrets," and continued up to 2011's "Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

In the spin-off "Fantastic Beasts" movies, a younger version of Dumbledore was portrayed by Jude Law.

Outside of Dumbledore, Marlow, and four BAFTAs, Gambon has also won three Olivier Awards from thirteen nominations, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and has been nominated for two Emmys, a Tony, and a Golden Globe.

Gambon is survived by his wife of 61 years Anne Milller, their son Fergus, and two sons from another relationship.

