'It's Showtime' still airing after MTRCB denies Motions for Reconsideration on suspension

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 12:55pm
'It's Showtime' hosts
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" will still air as ABS-CBN mulls over what to do next following the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board's (MTRCB) denial of Motions for Reconsideration (MRs) for the show's suspension.

Last September 28, the MTRCB denied MRs filed by ABS-CBN and GMA (as "It's Showtime" also airs on GTV) in relation to an alleged indecent incident during the show's "Isip Bata" segment last July 25.

In the July 25 episode, host-comedian Vice Ganda licked icing off the fingers of co-host and real-life partner Ion Perez. MTRCB also cited the show's past preventive suspensions in dishing out its latest decision.

ABS-CBN released statements in Filipino and English, acknowledging receipt of the MTRCB's decision and are now "currently exploring all remedies and options."

In the meantime, the network assured that "It's Showtime" would still be seen on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV as the 12-day suspension imposed by the MTRCB is "not yet final and executory."

"We are truly grateful for the unwavering love and support that we have received from our viewers," ABS-CBN ended its brief statement. "We remain committed to bringing joy and inspiration to our beloved Madlang People."

The next step available for "It's Showtime" as confirmed by the MTRCB is to appeal to the Office of the President within the next 15 days, and another MR directed to Malacañang if the show does not receive a favorable response.

If Malacañang denies the MR, the case could be brought to the Court of Appeals then the Supreme Court who would have the final say on the matter. The 12-day suspension of "It's Showtime!" will begin once all periods and attempts have been exhausted, or if the show chooses to comply.

The MTRCB previously clarified that its chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio inhibited from the voting process to ensure that the MTRCB "exercised independent judgment" in the decision, and will do so for any issues involving noontime shows.

It can be recalled that Sotto-Antonio is the daughter of former Senate President Tito Sotto, who previously hosted rival show "Eat Bulaga!" on GMA and now hosts "E.A.T." on TV5, still a direct competitor of "It's Showtime."

Despite inhibiting, Sotto-Antonio still drew flak because of supposed "conflicts of interest," but she adamantly said she would not "satisfy the whims of detractors" by resigning from her position.

"Bashing is not new to us, to me... I thank God I am unbothered," Sotto-Antonio added.

ABS-CBN

IT'S SHOWTIME

MTRCB
