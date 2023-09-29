^

'Darnas' Jane De Leon, Rebecca Patricia Armstrong bond in Thailand

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 10:51am
'Darnas' Jane De Leon, Rebecca Patricia Armstrong bond in Thailand
Jane de Leon and Thai star Rebecca Patricia Armstrong
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon has found a new friend in Thai actress Rebecca Patricia Armstrong. 

In her Instagram account, Jane posted photos of them bonding in Thailand. 

"It was a great meeting and bonding with you @becccca," Jane captioned the post. 

"You're super nice and accommodating. I'm happy to have found a new friend in you," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jane also said that she already met Rebecca's mother. 

"Your mom is awesome and I love her personality," she said. 

Jane hoped to spend more time with the British-Thai actress. 

"I was hoping we still have more time to spend with but there’s always a next time," she said. 

"I appreciate you for opening up. Thanks for the trust. Rest assured that I’m always all ears for you. See you soon again," she added. 

Rebecca commented on Jane's post. 

"Awwww. So glad meeting you na ka ill go back to see you in the PH na ka. Im all ears with everything as well take care kaaa jan," she said. 

Rebecca is a popular actress in Thailand. She starred in a Girl Love series, "Gap." She also stars in the shows “Long Live Love!” and “TharnType.”

Meanwhile, Jane recently attended the BeauCon Manila held at the SM Megatrade Hall 3.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The event brought together an eclectic mix of beauty enthusiasts, e-commerce beauty brands, suppliers, manufacturers, and industry professionals. But what set this year's event apart from the rest was the presence of some of the most trending Chief Executive Officers of TikTok beauty brands.

BeauCon Manila, known as the Philippines' premier beauty trade fair, is a movement that unites the entire beauty industry under one roof. This annual extravaganza is a dynamic platform designed to foster connections, provide industry insights, and immerse attendees in the world of beauty like never before.

Among these luminaries were CEO Acee Sayson-Paita, the visionary behind Freshies and Juicy Tushie, whose innovative products and holistic wellness advocacy. Paula Terese, CEO of Babe Formula, You Glow Babe CEO Jizel Manglit, Ralph Lim & Michael Rey Almazan, CEOs of Hikari, Rosemar CEO Rosemarie Pamulaklakin-Tan, Anna Magwakas, CEO of Luxe Skin, Bare Faced CEOs Arriane Reyes-Recella & Eleanor Casao-Roma, Jenna Essence CEO Jenna Reyes, J Skin Beauty CEO Johan Lauyan, Skin Can Tell Sct Limited CEO Sol Caco-Landicho, and Magara CEO Eden Gallanis Tayag.

JANE DE LEON
