^

Entertainment

Star Music artist Maki’s Saan spawns countless TikTok videos

KAPAMILYA DAY - Kane Errol Choa - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Star Music artist Makiâ��s Saan spawns countless TikTok videos
The LSS-inducing hit Saan? is part of singer-songwriter Maki’s EP titled Tanong and has entered Billboard Philippines’ Top 20. It has earned more than 16 million streams on Spotify and spawned countless videos on TikTok using the track to share the platform users’ own heartbreak moments
STAR / File

With his emotive lyrics and warm voice that encapsulate the confusion of lost love, singer-songwriter Maki has transformed his heartbreaks into a collection of songs in his Tanong EP, which includes the LSS (Last Song Syndrome)-inducing hit Saan?

The EP contains five self-composed tracks including Saan?, which has entered Billboard Philippines’ Top 20 and has earned more than 16 million streams on Spotify to date.

It also spawned countless videos on TikTok using the track to share everyone’s own heartbreak moments.

Maki recounted the time he wrote the track and wanted to keep it to himself as a little reminder of his experience.

“’Yung story ng Saan? hindi dapat i-re-release at para sa akin lang ‘yan. Nasa UP ako, nagsusulat at nag-da-drama mag-isa doon. No’ng maraming nagmahal sa kanta, hindi ko alam kung ano yung i-re-react ko kasi hindi ako makapaniwala na nangyayari na siya after a long time of waiting para sa moment na ‘yon,” Maki shared during his EP launch.

“Yung EP na ‘to, ito yung buong puso ko talaga. Ito yung time na sobrang heartbroken ako as a person, sobrang dami kong pinagdaanan last year at wala masyadong nakakaalam ng mga bagay na ‘yon kaya nilagay ko na lang siya sa mga kanta,” he said.

The R&B artist also got to reminisce the low points of his life and realized how he has overcome several hurdles after his It’s Showtime performance last Sept. 21.

“Last year lang dapat mag-quit na ko sa music kasi I was about to graduate na sa college at gusto ko na mag-lie low kasi as a musician pakiramdam ko wala na kong mararating. So, seeing myself sa TV, I thought to myself, ‘You did a good job,’” he shared.

Meanwhile, Idol Philippines Season One contestant Gello Marquez, who recently dropped his self-titled debut album, highlights the bubbly side of love and the classic sound of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) songs.

Idol Philippines Season One contestant Gello Marquez highlights the bubbly side of love and the classic sound of Original Pilipino Music songs via his self-titled debut album

“Iba yung pressure ‘pag album kasi marami kang songs na nilabas. Sobrang thankful dahil sumugal sila sa akin at naniwala sila sa talento ko,” Gello said referring to his record label, Star Music.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo revealed that Star Music immediately saw Gello’s potential the first time they talked to him.

“Nung una naming nakausap si Gelo, nakita namin kaagad yung promise sa kanya as a recording artist kasi malinaw kay Gello kung ano yung choices niya as artist, kung ano yung song direction na pupuntahan namin sa songs na i-re-record niya. Actually, very hands-on siya sa pagpili ng bawat kanta, sa treatment ng areglo, and importante yun sa mga artist para magkaroon ng longevity,” he said.

Before the release of Gello’s album, he dropped a music video for Penpen, which also stars BGYO member Akira Morishita and Kapamilya actress Ashley del Mundo. One of the seven tracks in the album, Penpen was inspired by the Filipino game Penpen de Sarapen.

Other songs in his debut offering are Hanap Kong Baby, Kumot At Unan, Duda-duda, Kaibigan, Teddy Bear, and Torpe.

Now that he has fulfilled his dream of releasing an album, the young Kapamilya artist looks forward to manifesting his other dream projects in the music industry.

“Gusto ko magkaroon ng mini concert at gusto ko ring makagawa pa ng sarili kong mga kanta kasi may song dito na nag-co-wrote ako, pinayagan naman nila ako at tinanong nila kung ano yung idea na gusto kong gawin. Ang collaborative din ng producers ko kaya nagawa namin siya ng maganda,” he said.

Though the road to achieving one’s dream can be a long and tough ride, Maki and Gello are proof that pouring one’s heart and soul into their passion makes the dream a worthwhile ride.

vuukle comment

TIKTOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor Joshua Garcia broke his silence on his rumored relationship with French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Actor Paolo Paraiso and his girlfriend Jessica Sto Domingo got married in Batangas over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB to review Joey de Leon's 'lubid' comment on 'E.A.T.'

MTRCB to review Joey de Leon's 'lubid' comment on 'E.A.T.'

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) will review "E.A.T" host Joey de Leon's "lubid" comment on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show

Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino opened GMA-7's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" because Boy was late due to traffic. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this October 2023

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this October 2023

By philstar.com | 11 hours ago
Christmas might start in September, but the ghoulish scares of Halloween will give Santa Claus, parols and Jose Mari Chan...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Fruitcake' with Joshua Garcia-led all-star cast drops teaser

WATCH: 'Fruitcake' with Joshua Garcia-led all-star cast drops teaser

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
A film borrowing its name from the Eraserheads song "Fruitcake" featuring an all-star cast will be hitting Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film coming to Philippine cinemas

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film coming to Philippine cinemas

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Taylor Swift is bringing her "Eras Tour" to the Philippines, but only in theaters. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Jose Mari Chan was featured in international publication Time Magazine, which described him the face and voice of holiday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with