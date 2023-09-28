Bong Revilla Jr. grateful for golden anniversary in showbiz

In a rare gathering of politicians, businessmen, showbiz stars and celebrities together, the 57th birthday and 50th anniversary in show business of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. were held in a joint occasion, Idol Ko si Bong.

The Okada Manila grand ballroom was filled to its capacity with close to a thousand guests. Dapper in a white suit worn over black pants, Sen. Bong tirelessly went from one table to another, from one end of the ballroom to another, greeting all his guests who joined the occasion that night.

“I’m so blessed,” Bong said. “The Lord gave me everything. After what happened to me, my life has been a rollercoaster of emotions — up and down and up.

“As long as everything is okay, my family is healthy, however I can help the unfortunate others that they can feel it, I will do it. My wish is that God continue to give me courage and wisdom so I can continue to do my duties.”

Bong’s children — Luigi, Bryan, Jolo, Inah, Gianna, Loudette and Ramboy — and his children-in-law have a special part in the grand occasion, as well as his grandchildren, his sister Andeng Ynares and other members of the Revilla clan.

Meanwhile, Bong’s wife, Lani Mercado, has no other wish for her husband but to see his personal wish come true.

“It’s so hard to make a wish for him,” Lani said. “I just want to see his personal wish fulfilled.

“Of course, I also want to see local cinema prosper again. I know it’s so hard to do that at this point because movies are not the priority of Filipinos lately. The prices of all the commodities are so high, watching movies is not their priority. I pray that we can renew that interest to watch movies again.”

From left: Roi Vinzon, Tirso Cruz III and Gardo Versoza do a song number.

Bong added, “Let’s push for the showbiz industry — film and television — to be alive again. I want to see that happen.”

For his golden anniversary in show business, the veteran action star is content to still be around doing projects on TV and even on the big screen.

“I cannot ask for anything more now that I will celebrate my 50 years in showbiz,” he said. “I’m really thankful to the Lord for all the blessings that He gave me and my family. I’m thankful to all those who believed in me through the years.”

Bong hugs lawyer Felipe Gozon, chairman and CEO of GMA Network, which will air the 50th anniversary TV special of Bong on Oct.

The sit-down dinner consisted of seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna with vegetable salad oriental dressing, cream of artichoke for soup and wild mushroom cream of angel hair pasta.

After a mid-course of lemon raspberry sherbet, came the main course of grilled beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and buttered vegetables, capped by chocolate fudge cake.

Bong was only seven years old when he was first exposed to the glitz and glamor of show business.

Couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales are among the celebrity guests.

He initially played bit roles in the action films of his late dad, Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. The first was Armando Herrera’s Hulihin si Tiagong Akyat (1973).

“I had a very short role then,” Bong earlier said. “It was really my dad who involved us in the production of his films.”

Acting is in his blood, according to Bong. More than public service which came much later, showbiz was really his first love. He did not aspire to be in politics. That came much later.

Bong sings a duet with wife, Cavite second district Rep. Lani Mercado, at the special gathering held at Okada Manila grand ballroom.

When he became a teenager, Bong started making his own name in the entertainment industry. He starred in the film, Bianong Bulag, where he played the young lead. The film was topbilled and directed by his late father.

Bong was 17 years old when his dad introduced him to veteran talent manager Lolit Solis and entrusted his career to her. He has been managed by Lolit for four decades.

It was in 1983 when father and son worked in the memorable action-drama, Dugong Buhay, megged by Carlo J. Caparas.

“My dad was really my mentor,” Sen. Bong admitted. “Not just in making movies. He was the one who molded me into becoming an actor.”

Bong’s children — from the eldest Brian, Jolo and his wife, Ina and her husband — were in the occasion, as well as his grandson Gab and his sister Andeng Ynares.

Showbiz personalities who graced Idol Ko si Bong included Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, Tirso Cruz III and Lyn Ynchausti, Dawn Zulueta and Anton Lagdameo, Dodot Jaworski and Mikee Cojuangco, Ronnie and Mariz Ricketts, Bayani and Lenlen Agbayani, Federico Moreno and Harlene Bautista.

Maricel Soriano, Jackielou Blanco, Alma Moreno, Iza Calzado, Gladys Reyes, Jimmy Santos, Sunshine Cruz, Jean Garcia, Ara Mina, Gardo Versoza, Roi Vinzon, Niño Muhlach, Long Mejia, Jillian Ward, Beauty Gonzalez and TV executives Annette Gozon, Cory Vidanes, Carlo Katigbak.

Senators Robin Padilla, Lito Lapid, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Zubiri, JV Ejercito and Mark Villar were also around.

The 50th anniversary TV special of Bong will be aired on GMA 7 on Oct. 7.