DonBelle, celeb couples swear by this body soap that gives them confidence to get close

Aliyya Sawadjaan - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 1:00pm
for Safeguard

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever looked in the mirror lately and noticed that your skin has been looking dull and dry? Has the country’s scorching climate and air pollution made you more conscious about sweat and smells? Whether it’s just one concern or a combination of all of them, it is enough to lose your confidence all together.

The skin is the body’s largest organ and the very first line of protection against environmental stressors. By taking good care of your skin, you are addressing your overall health, appearance, and gaining your confidence in getting close to someone.

Here are some of the common causes for skin dulling and body odor:

  1. Pollution: Pollution, particularly, air pollution can greatly affect the skin due to repetitive and long-term exposure. Smog and other pollutants can also stay on top of the skin and trap harmful bacteria inside the pores, making it the perfect environment for the development of acne and other skin conditions.
     
  2. Humidity: High humidity can help skin stay hydrated because of the excessive sweating but it can also increase your chances of breaking out. And when sweat comes in contact with bacteria and dries, bad odors can emerge.
     
  3. Dehydration: Aside from the humidity, not drinking enough water can also make skin dry and prone to cracking. Your skin needs to be hydrated from the inside, as well as out.
     
  4. Dirt: Dirt or earth, and a combination of built-up makeup, dead skin cells, creams, oils and pollutants can affect the skin and leave it dull and dry. Having poor hygiene can also be attributed to this.

To combat these, these young celebrities swear by only one body soap to keep their skin clean so that they look and feel fresh and cool all day, giving them the confidence to get close to their loved ones. 

Power couples Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, David Guison and Angelique Manto, and CJ Navato and Honey Delica all swear by Safeguard, especially Safeguard Arctic Fresh and Lemon Fresh.

Safeguard Arctic Fresh helps fight against body-odor causing germs through its superior germ protection while also giving ultimate freshness through its cooling sensation, making shower time especially delightful.

While Safeguard Lemon Fresh helps fight against skin-issue causing germs with its Vitamin C, which is an anti-oxidant that helps remove germs, dirt and pollution from the skin, revealing naturally glowing skin.

For DonBelle, they know that they are protected from sweat, odor and dirt while going on a road trip with one another.

@navatocj It’s date night after going to the gym, kaya kailangan cool and fresh after ng workout. Thanks to Safeguard Arctic Fresh, I know I’m protected from all the skin germs I encounter when I go out. Ready for bebe time! ???? #SafeguardPH #SafeguardArcticFresh #ConfidentlyFresh ? Cooking Time - Lux-Inspira

For CJ and Honey, Safeguard is the reason why they are confident in huddling together during their date night. Despite going to the gym earlier in the day, CJ knows that Safeguard will protect him from bad odor and sweat when he finally meets with Honey who kept a natural glow all-day long.

@angeliquemanto here’s how my birthday went — from spending the whole day under the Bali sun, swimming by the beach or pool to ending the day with a date night, I’m sure to feel fresh and still look glowing with Safeguard Lemon Fresh! Protected from all the dirt and germs and glowing with Vitamin C that it has too — all thanks to @Safeguard PH for making sure my special day is a refreshing one! ???? #SafeguardPH #SafeguardLemonFresh #GlowWithConfidence ? original sound - angeliquemanto

For David and Angelique, Safeguard kept them cool and fresh the whole day while celebrating the latter’s birthday in Bali.

Safeguard gives these celebrities and everyone the confidence to face anything and anyone because of its superior germ protection that results in clean, fresh and glowing skin.

Because when your skin is clean and healthy, you reveal a natural, glowing confdence. Similarly, when you feel fresh and cool, your confidence to get close to others grows.

 

Get Safeguard from your fave online shopping platforms, Lazada and Shopee. #SafeguardLemonFresh #SafeguardHealthySkin #SafeguardArcticFresh #SafeguardExtraCool

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Safeguard. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

 

