WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano in 'Can't Buy Me Love' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has released the full trailer for upcoming series "Can't Buy Me Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, the powerhouse celebrity pairing popularly known as DonBelle.

The trailer first introduces the pair's characters: Donny plays Bingo, an online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle is Caroline, a rebellious child in a wealthy Chinese family.

Both individuals appear to have ongoing personal struggles, with Caroline being the black sheep of the Tiu family while Bingo is struggling for income to make ends meet.

Caroline is suddenly abducted on a yacht but the effort goes awry as she ends up in the water, fortunately to be saved by Bingo.

When Caroline awakens from the ordeal, Bingo introduces himself — just as a cover of Rivermaya's "You'll Be Safe Here" plays — but the tender moment is broken as Caroline misjudges Bingo as her kidnapper.

"Love comes with a price tag," the trailer teases over more clips of Bingo and Caroline together and individually.

The series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar also stars Nova Villa, Agot Isidro, Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, Ruffa Gutierrez, Albie Casiño, Enzo Pineda, Darren Espanto, and Rowell Santiago.

"Can't Buy Me Love" will first premiere on Netflix on October 13, on iWantTFC the following day, and then on free cable TV on October 16.

The show is DonBelle's second show after their breakout pairing in "He's Into Her," and follows their films "Love is Color Blind" and "An Inconvenient Love" — they did appear together in 2020's "James and Pat and Dave" but not as a lead couple. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel

