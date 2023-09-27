^

Entertainment

WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano in 'Can't Buy Me Love' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:00am
WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano in 'Can't Buy Me Love' trailer
Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan in Netflix Philippines' Christmas station ID
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has released the full trailer for upcoming series "Can't Buy Me Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, the powerhouse celebrity pairing popularly known as DonBelle.

The trailer first introduces the pair's characters: Donny plays Bingo, an online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle is Caroline, a rebellious child in a wealthy Chinese family.

Both individuals appear to have ongoing personal struggles, with Caroline being the black sheep of the Tiu family while Bingo is struggling for income to make ends meet.

Caroline is suddenly abducted on a yacht but the effort goes awry as she ends up in the water, fortunately to be saved by Bingo.

When Caroline awakens from the ordeal, Bingo introduces himself — just as a cover of Rivermaya's "You'll Be Safe Here" plays — but the tender moment is broken as Caroline misjudges Bingo as her kidnapper.

"Love comes with a price tag," the trailer teases over more clips of Bingo and Caroline together and individually.

The series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar also stars Nova Villa, Agot Isidro, Maris Racal, Kaila Estrada, Ruffa Gutierrez, Albie Casiño, Enzo Pineda, Darren Espanto, and Rowell Santiago.

"Can't Buy Me Love" will first premiere on Netflix on October 13, on iWantTFC the following day, and then on free cable TV on October 16.

The show is DonBelle's second show after their breakout pairing in "He's Into Her," and follows their films "Love is Color Blind" and "An Inconvenient Love" — they did appear together in 2020's "James and Pat and Dave" but not as a lead couple. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel

RELATED: DonBelle, Piolo Pascual in Netflix Philippines' first station ID

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

BELLE MARIANO

DONBELLE

DONNY PANGILINAN

NETFLIX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Disney Princesses, iconic songs to be performed in November concert

Disney Princesses, iconic songs to be performed in November concert

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 18 hours ago
Beloved songs will come to life on stage in "Disney Princess — The Concert!," with performances scheduled in Manila,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
KC Concepcion film 'Asian Persuasion' wins over 100 entries at Soho International Film Festival

KC Concepcion film 'Asian Persuasion' wins over 100 entries at Soho International Film Festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Asian Persuasion," actress-singer KC Concepcion's first movie in a decade, won the Audience Award for a Feature Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Versace, Gucci

Andrea Brillantes debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Versace, Gucci

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Young actress Andrea Brillantes made her debut at Milan Fashion Week by attending the runways for Italian luxury brands Versace...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obe&ntilde;ita for first baby

Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita for first baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella "Cindy" Faye Obeñita has given birth to her first child with fiancé...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actor Paolo Paraiso and his girlfriend Jessica Sto Domingo got married in Batangas over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with