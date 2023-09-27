Eric Quizon shares plans as head of NET25’s Star Center Artist Management

Eric Quizon is the head of NET25’s artist management arm, Star Center. He is joined by Ara Mina (not in photo).

As Eric Quizon heads NET25’s Star Center Artist Management, he wants to leave his own legacy in the talent management business in the showbiz industry.

“I am my own person. Mr. M (Johnny Manahan) is a very good talent manager (while) Kuya Germs (German Moreno), I respect Kuya Germs for what he did in the industry. But I am doing my own part and my own legacy,” he said on his venture into talent management during a media conference at the recently-concluded STAR Kada: NET25 Star Center grand launch at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

The actor-director initially was bent on putting up a film school. So when the position to head NET25’s center was offered to him, he accepted it. “That’s what I really wanted to do (like) school for the arts, directing, something to do with the industry. I really wanted to do a film school,” he maintained.

“So it (NET25 talent center) is a bit similar in the sense that it’s mentoring and teaching, and I’m also an actor. Like I said mentoring is partly teaching and that’s what I want to do. I want to teach. Now being a manager or head of a talent center, hindi ko yan pinangarap… And then they talked to me about it. I said, ‘Why not?’

“As a director also, a lot of people come to me saying, ‘O yung pamangkin ko ganito, yung anak ko hilig mag-artista baka pwedeng… They would approach me… (So) it crossed my mind, why don’t I set up my own talent agency?”

While he had thought about it, he never really dreamt of doing it. So when NET25 tapped him for the role, he felt that the stars were aligning since it was also going to involve things that he wished to do — mentoring and teaching.

Eric furthered that he really wanted to conduct workshops. “I really want to do workshops because when I started in the industry, when I first appeared on screen, parang gusto kong patayin yung TV sa sama ng acting ko. So I said since I’m already here, gusto kong pag-aralan (and) pagbutihin ko yung ginagawa kong craft. And that’s what I want to (teach) these kids na hindi kasi ako naniniwala dun sa ‘pag ‘di ka marunong umarte, ‘di ka marunong umarte.”

Acting and singing can be taught, he stated and cited the NET25 talents. “Part of the reason that they are here is because they have a talent. We will not choose them if they don’t have talent. We are just starting. When I said yes, we started the audition and these kids all went through that process,” he said.

The veteran actor also always reminds his talents to “just enjoy and trust the process.” He stressed the importance of trust in workshops as well. “Kailangan mag-trust ka dun sa pinapagawa sayo because the aim of the instructors and the workshops are for you to be able to reach your potential and from there, you can express yourself well,” he said.

Eric likewise advised the artists to “love your career.” “Because when you love what you do, hindi ka magsasawang gawin. The moment na magsasawa ka and lose interest, then you will lose interest in your job.”

Eric advises the new breed of talents to ‘just enjoy and trust the process.’ The veteran actor is shown with NET25’s Star Center Artist Management roster of talents.

One of the more than 30 talents who are part of NET25’s Star Center Artist Management Batch 1 is Harlene Bautista and Romnick Sarmenta’s daughter, Bo Bautista.

“Actually when I was younger, I didn’t know that my parents are actors,” shared Bo. “My siblings and I bigla na lang nakita namin sila sa TV and said, ‘Si Papa ba yun?’ For me, whenever I watch Papa (on screen) parang hindi ko… I knew that it was him pero hindi ko siya nakikilala. Nag-iiba talaga siya.”

Now that she is into it, Bo also gets “to tell the story” on screen. She further disclosed that she really wanted to be an actress since she was younger.

The other talents who also underwent workshops and trainings are Jam Aquino, Drei Arias, Shanicka Arganda, Juan Atienza, Ornella Brianna, Yvan Castro, Arwen Cruz, Celyn David, Dana Davids, Miyuki de Leon, Sofi Fermazi, and Tim Figueroa.

They are joined by Zach Francisco, Rachel Gabreza, Nicky Gilbert, Gia Gonzales, Aaron Gonzalez, John Heindrick, Via Lorica, Mischka Mathay, Jannah Madrid, Crissie Mathay, David Racelis, Marco Ramos, Nate Reyes, Patrick Roxas, Migs Rubia, Kanishia Santos, Gera Suarez, Shira Tweg and Victoria Wood.

During their launching event, they were able to showcase their talents in singing, dancing and acting. They will soon appear in Star Kada: The road to Kada 25, a daily afternoon reality show that will highlight their journey to stardom and Kada 25, a musical, light drama series that will air in the first quarter of 2024.

Ricky Davao, who directed their short films that were shown during the event, was “pleasantly shocked” with their acting chops.

“I just wanted to see what they can do and I was di naman shocked but I was pleasantly shocked na ang gagaling nila ha,” commented Ricky in a video message. “They know what they are doing. Others akala mo mahiyain but ‘pag sigaw mo ng action, they shine. It was an honor and I really enjoyed working with all of you. Ginulat niyo ako. Ang galing niyo.”

He advised the new breed of talents to “continue what you are doing now, work harder and don’t stop learning.”

NET25 president Caesar Vallejos remarked, “These new talents have been carefully selected for their unique perspectives, exceptional skills, and the passion they bring to their craft. They represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, ensuring that we continue to reflect the rich tapestry of our global audience.

“In the coming months, you can look forward to seeing these fresh faces in a variety of exciting projects, from scripted series to reality shows and beyond. We firmly believe that their contributions will not only captivate your hearts but also warmly embrace the cherished values of Filipino families,” he said.

Actress Ara Mina also heads the NET25’s Star Center Artist Management with Wilma Galvante as production consultant.