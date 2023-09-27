Dennis and Bea return to drama, describe each other as actors

Dennis Trillo and Bea Alonzo play as Atom and Stella, who start as acquaintances, then become sweethearts and move on as former lovers in the GMA Telebabad series titled Love Before Sunrise. They consider drama as a genre of acting challenging since the working dynamics changes every time actors collaborate with new partners, and there’s a need to offer something new in doing a familiar role.

Even though some aspects of the Telebabad romantic drama seem and sound familiar to them, Dennis and Bea are definitely up for the challenge of fleshing out details about how their characters have found the right love but at the wrong time.

Love Before Sunrise airs weeknights at 8:50 and is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and Viu (for advanced episodes).

“It’s still challenging,” said Dennis about doing drama in a recent group interview that also featured Bea. “I think regardless of what drama you do, for people to get affected (as the story unfolds) and for you to create a scene that will inspire them and make them cry and laugh, I think you need to give your work time and work hard (to make your portrayal) effective. That’s why doing drama is not that easy, especially the work dynamics changes every time you collaborate with a new partner,” added he.

As for Bea, who said that she has acted in this kind of genre and explored a seemingly similar plot before, the challenge lies in how to make her role different from previous ones or show a shade of distinction in what one may put as almost the same roles.

“I think walang paulit-ulit (no portrayals are the same) because as I age, of course, I learn from my life experiences. There are perhaps moments or scenes in which I draw (inspiration) from my personal life na hindi ko alam gawin before kasi hindi ko pa yun natututunan (that I’ve had no idea of doing before because I’ve not learned it yet),” shared the actress.

Prior to this team-up with Dennis, Bea was seen acting opposite Alden Richards in the rom-com and local adaptation of the hit Korean series Start-Up PH for GMA.

“So, I miss it,” said Bea about starring in a drama series with Dennis, who was described by Bea as “professional (and) he’s 10 steps ahead.”

For a quick recall, Dennis played Crisostomo Ibarra, Simoun and Barry Torres in the historical portal fantasy series, Maria Clara at Ibarra, and Ned Armstrong in the retelling of a popular ‘70s Japanese animé Voltes V Legacy. The actor is, in a way, making a return to drama.

“Every taping day, I would check how many scenes I need to prepare for,” said Dennis, if ever he and Bea have scenes together.

“Respetado ko siya, I know the movies that she has done as well as the awards she has received, of course, if you respect your co-actor, mas maganda yung samahan nyo, mas maganda yung mga eksena na nagagawa nyo, mas maganda yung flow ng trabaho nyo (the partnership becomes better, the scenes you do together and the work flow also become better).”

During the interview, Dennis and Bea were also asked to give their two cents’ worth on the reasons behind the titles given to each of them: She as the Box-Office Queen, while he as the Kapuso Drama King.

“Bukod sa galing niya at sa mga magagandang projects na nakukuha niya, siguro more than that, yung pagmamahal niya sa fans (Besides her talent and the good projects she has been getting, I think it’s her love for the fans),” said Dennis. “I see how very warm she is to her fans, it’s her love for those who appreciate and support her.”

For her part, Bea said that Dennis has done iconic roles and top-rated shows as well as received awards.

“Aside from accolades, I think it’s because he really takes his job seriously,” said she, “and that he sees his job as a profession. Alam mo ni-re-respeto niya ang lahat ng tao sa paligid niya at pinag-aaralan niyang mabuti bago niya pasukin (You know he respects the people around him and studies closely the work he embarks on).”

“He picks his projects well, and he knows what he can give,” added Bea.

Given the life realities of their characters that will create ripples of twists and turns in this tale about love and the emotional roller-coaster ride Atom and Stella will treat audiences to, Bea had this to say: “What I know is, this is a very beautiful story, especially if one follows it from the beginning, like the first two weeks will introduce the love story of Atom and Stella.

“After that, new characters Czarina and Roald, as played by Andrea (Torres) and Sid (Lucero), will come in. Before pumasok yung characters nila, nag-simmer na sa inyo yung pagmamahalan nina Atom and Stella, kaya mas masakit siguro ‘pag nabuwag yung pagmamahalan nila di ba or, ‘pag na-shake (that’s why it’s painful to see their love falling apart or being shaken).”

And part of the various themes is the saying, “Love prevails.”

“Yung love, yan yung isa sa mga pinaka-masarap na pakiramdam na pwedeng maramdaman ng isang tao, eh (Love is one of the most beautiful feelings a person can experience),” said Dennis. “I believe if you love someone, you’ll really fight for that person. So, nangyari na yun ilang beses sa buhay ko (It has happened a few times in my life).”

Watch Dennis and Bea as Atom and Stella, who navigate the intricacies of finding true love and fighting for it.