Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:22am
Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show
TV host Boy Abunda
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino opened GMA-7's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" because its host Boy Abunda was late due to traffic. 

Boy opted to ride a motorcycle via ride-hailing app Angkas. 

"Nag-Angkas po ako," Boy said when he made it on air.

Boy thanked the Angkas driver for bringing him safe to the GMA-7 studio. 

"Tutal galing na rin naman ako sa traffic, nakakahiya sa Angkas driver," he said.

"Manong, I didn't get your name, sobra, pero mula sa aking puso, damo nga salamat," he added.

