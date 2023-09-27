Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino opened GMA-7's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" because its host Boy Abunda was late due to traffic.
Boy opted to ride a motorcycle via ride-hailing app Angkas.
"Nag-Angkas po ako," Boy said when he made it on air.
Boy thanked the Angkas driver for bringing him safe to the GMA-7 studio.
"Tutal galing na rin naman ako sa traffic, nakakahiya sa Angkas driver," he said.
"Manong, I didn't get your name, sobra, pero mula sa aking puso, damo nga salamat," he added.
RELATED: Boy Abunda breaks silence over Paul Soriano, unscripted fast talk with Vanessa Hudgens
- Latest
- Trending