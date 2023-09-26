Seth, Francine and Raven want to inspire, not stress out, fans with social media posts

Whether you like it or not, social media has completely become part of our daily existence. But how much truth do we really see on the digital space?

For Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin and Raven Rigor, they would rather share their joys on social media than add stress and anxiety to other people.

“All I want to share on my social media accounts are things that promote positivity because there’s already so much negativity surrounding us,” said Francine of her online content.

“I want to be part of those who want to make others feel light and to motivate them to do better. Ako, hindi rin naman ako perfect pero hindi ko na lang shi-ne-share sa social media because I believe that (imperfection) is a personal matter. It’s not right to involve other people in it. I want my followers to be inspired with what I post,” she added.

Well-aware of how people can easily make judgments online, Raven only wants people to see the good things that are happening in his life. But he admitted that it’s not always possible.

“As much as possible, we only want them to see what’s perfect but there’s always something that people will not like in us and that’s okay. I think everyone who is into social media prefers to show their best foot forward but (in reality) that’s not always the case,” he declared.

Seth knows how celebrities can highly influence the minds of the public. That’s why, as an actor who is adored mostly by the young generation, Seth is careful in giving his view on any topic or situation.

“As an influencer, you must be conscious of your actions because there are things older people show on social media that are not suitable for children. With me, I only try to show the good side but, of course, I am only human, I have flaws and I commit mistakes and those are the things that I would rather keep from the public, especially the young, because they will get affected once they learn about them.”

Seth, Francine and Raven are among the cast members of the IWantTFC original series titled Fractured, directed by Thop Nazareno.

The eight-episode series, according to director Thop, is timely and relevant given that its premise underscores the use of social media and its effects on society.

The director said the title Fractured, which means broken, fits the story to a T. He explained, “On social media, we only show the perfect side of us but the truth is, all of us have been fractured, broken and we don’t show it to people. We choose what to share and oftentimes, only those that show our good side. In the series, we will see ano ba ‘yung mga ‘fracture’ na ‘yun sa supposed to be ‘perfect’ character.”

The mystery-thriller series, also starring Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, Mary Joy Apostol and Sean Tristan, tells the story of a group of teenage influencers who are all invited to a remote island resort. Despite their clashing personalities and hidden motives, these clout-chasers’ desire to gain more online fame heightens as they compete in creating the best content that will go viral on social media.

Their dream vacation instantly turns into a tragedy as chaos ensues when they become the target of an unknown killer. Life-changing mysteries will slowly start to unravel, leaving each of them struggling for survival.

Francine is hoping that through Fractured, viewers will make it a habit to spread kindness “because we do not know what each of us is going through. People nowadays are so easy to make judgements based on physicality and way of life; there’s so much hate on social media. I hope we can choose to help one another. Sana mas maging caring lang tayo, sana wala ng hate because it’s already 2023. Sana may pagbabago sa ugali natin.”

Asked how important social media is for them and can they live without it for an indefinite period of time, Francine and Seth both believe it plays a significant role in their line of work as actors and product endorsers.

“Personally, I think I can survive without social media because there are so many things you can do than just scrolling (online) but since we always have our (cell) phones with us, nasanay na tayo na laging nandyan bawat minuto sa buhay natin,” Francine said.

For his part, Seth assured that life will definitely go on for him even if the world returns to the day prior to the advent of social media. “Besides, I just had a cellphone when I was already in Grade 9,” he quipped.

Fractured, now streaming on the iWant TFC app, website and iWantTFC’s YouTube Channel, also has an impressive supporting cast members that include Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon, Kim Rodriguez, KaladKaren and Vaugh Piczon as supporting cast members.