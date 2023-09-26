Disney Princesses and their iconic songs to be performed in concert this November

The songs of the Disney princesses come alive in concert this November.

MANILA, Philippines — Two things mark every major Disney movie that hits the big screen. One is a heroine or a female lead star, and the other is a singing voice so divine that the film's theme song becomes both a certified charted hit and a classic.

Through the years, female leads of Disney movies have come to be collectively known as the Disney Princesses and their signature songs have become part of music lovers' playlist.

This November, for the very first time, these beloved songs will come to life on stage in "Disney Princess — The Concert!," with performances scheduled in Manila, Davao, and Cebu, as presented by Disney Concerts and Wilbros Live.

"Disney Princess — The Concert! Manila" will be on November 18 and 19, at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. The Davao schedule is on November 21, at 8:00 p.m., at the SMX Convention Center Davao while the Cebu leg shall be on November 22, at 8:00 p.m., at the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City.

Be a guest as a quartet of Broadway and television stars celebrate the music from every Disney Princess in an unforgettable show.

Dreams will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse audiences in pure Disney magic while these acclaimed stars sing beloved songs and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and on screen.

From "A Whole New World" and "Colors of the Wind" to "Part of Your World" and "How Far I’ll Go" — plus one shouldn't forget the ever-present earworm "Let It Go" — all will be performed in a two-hour show that promises to be a colorfully visual soundtrack to remember.

Tickets will go on-sale on September 30, 12:00 nn via TicketWorld.com.ph and TicketWorld outlets for Manila, and SMTickets.com and SMTickets outlets for Cebu and Davao. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

