^

Entertainment

Disney Princesses and their iconic songs to be performed in concert this November

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 3:54pm
Disney Princesses and their iconic songs to be performed in concert this November
The songs of the Disney princesses come alive in concert this November.
Wilbros / released

MANILA, Philippines — Two things mark every major Disney movie that hits the big screen. One is a heroine or a female lead star, and the other is a singing voice so divine that the film's theme song becomes both a certified charted hit and a classic.

Through the years, female leads of Disney movies have come to be collectively known as the Disney Princesses and their signature songs have become part of music lovers' playlist.

This November, for the very first time, these beloved songs will come to life on stage in "Disney Princess — The Concert!," with performances scheduled in Manila, Davao, and Cebu, as presented by Disney Concerts and Wilbros Live.

"Disney Princess — The Concert! Manila" will be on November 18 and 19, at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. The Davao schedule is on November 21, at 8:00 p.m., at the SMX Convention Center Davao while the Cebu leg shall be on November 22, at 8:00 p.m., at the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City.

Related: Disney unveils first 'eco' cruise ship visiting Southeast Asia

Be a guest as a quartet of Broadway and television stars celebrate the music from every Disney Princess in an unforgettable show.

Dreams will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse audiences in pure Disney magic while these acclaimed stars sing beloved songs and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and on screen.

From "A Whole New World" and "Colors of the Wind" to "Part of Your World" and "How Far I’ll Go" — plus one shouldn't forget the ever-present earworm "Let It Go" — all will be performed in a two-hour show that promises to be a colorfully visual soundtrack to remember.

Tickets will go on-sale on September 30, 12:00 nn via TicketWorld.com.ph and TicketWorld outlets for Manila, and SMTickets.com and SMTickets outlets for Cebu and Davao. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

RELATED: 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' getting a 4K Blu-ray version

vuukle comment

DISNEY

DISNEY PRINCESS

DISNEY PRINCESSES

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Joshua Garcia broke his silence on his rumored relationship with French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is the newest addition to the Dabarkads of "E.A.T." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Baron Geisler to ABS-CBN bosses, colleagues: &lsquo;I will not let you down&rsquo;

Baron Geisler to ABS-CBN bosses, colleagues: ‘I will not let you down’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Baron Geisler is looking forward to expressing his gratitude to the ABS-CBN bosses and colleagues in the upcoming ABS-CBN...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bautista performs anew with Bunga Citra Lestari in Indonesia

Christian Bautista performs anew with Bunga Citra Lestari in Indonesia

By Carlo Orosa | 17 hours ago
Christian Bautista, known Asian Romantic Balladeer, made a triumphant return to Jakarta’s Hotel Mulia in Indonesia to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Seth, Francine and Raven want to inspire, not stress out, fans with social media posts

Seth, Francine and Raven want to inspire, not stress out, fans with social media posts

By Bot Glorioso | 17 hours ago
Whether you like it or not, social media has completely become part of our daily existence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid time travel in new romance-drama

Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid time travel in new romance-drama

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Loveteams normally bring out the thrill and excitement from the audience when they appear together on the big screen. Knowing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recharging respite in Hong Kong

Recharging respite in Hong Kong

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
A few weeks ago, five of my girlfriends and I went to Hong Kong for a weekend of food tripping.
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-actress Iya Villania laughingly denied speculations that she was pregnant again with a fifth child with her husband Drew...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Liza Soberano wears chic Prada at Milan Fashion Week

LOOK: Liza Soberano wears chic Prada at Milan Fashion Week

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Liza Soberano made her first appearance at the Milan Fashion Week decked out in a Prada ensemble.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Keys to the Heart' trailer with Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas

WATCH: 'Keys to the Heart' trailer with Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Netflix has released the main trailer for "Keys to the Heart," the Filipino adaptation of the 2018 Korean movie of the same...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with