'Hindi ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence on rumored relationship with Emilienne Vigier

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Joshua Garcia broke his silence on his rumored relationship with French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the press conference for the movie "Fruitcake" yesterday held in Kao Manila at the Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, Joshua opened up about his relationship with the French-Filipina golfer.

“Para maklaro na lahat and wala nang maitanong ang lahat. Baka kasi sabihin nila, dini-deny ko 'yung babae, 'di ba?" he said.

"Hindi ko siya dini-deny. It's just that, ako and her decided not to share it to everyone. Kasi 'yung relationship na 'yan ay kami lang naman 'yung parte dun, e," he added.

Joshua said that he learned so much from his past relationships that he wanted his love life to be private.

"Galing na kasi ako sa iba't ibang klaseng relationship. Every time na sini-share ko siya sa lahat, parang... nagkakagulo, alam mo 'yun? Nagiging shaky 'yung relationship kasi," he said.

"Parang... this time, mas pinapahalagahan ko 'yung privacy ko para sa ganung aspect. Ganung klaseng ano... hindi lang dun, pati sa pamilya ko, 'di ba? Hangga't maaari kasi, sa panahon ngayon, mas okay kung private na lang tayo," he added.

Joshua and Emilienne were always seen together in different social media posts.

Produced by Cornerstone Studios and Creative Cinema, "Fruitcake" is directed by Joel Ferrer and written by Miko Livelo.

"Fruitcake" is a multi-character comedy-drama film that portrays the intertwining stories of Filipinos from all walks of life in modern-day Metro Manila. At the lowest and unluckiest point in their lives, their destinies converge on one fateful LRT train ride.

Apart from Joshua, the movie stars Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde, Heaven Peralejo, Jane Oineza, Dominic Ochoa, KD Estrada, Empoy Marquez, Queenay Mercado, Alex Diaz, Markus Paterson, Noel Comia Jr., Victor Anastacio, Kat Galang, Macoydubs, Red Ollero, Kaila Estrada and Karina Bautista. — Video from CS Entertainment YouTube channel

