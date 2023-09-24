Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Iya Villania laughingly denied speculations that she was pregnant again with a fifth child with her husband Drew Arellano.

Rumors first emerged when Iya posted on TikTok earlier this week a behind-the-scenes video of herself dancing to Rihanna's "If It's Lovin' That You Want" with a GMA studio floor director.

Iya was wearing a white sleeveless top with ruffles going down from her right shoulder to the left side of her waist, the pleats making it appear that she has a baby bump.

Several TikTok users assumed that Iya was expecting again, leading to congratulatory comments like "another blessing sa family" and "mukhang wala po biyahe si Drew."

In response, Iya posted another video to clarify that she was not pregnant and began pointing at comments that said otherwise, ending the clip with funny reactions to what people said at first.

Iya and Drew did tease about having a fifth child earlier this year, but did not give a definite response if they would try for another baby.

The couple wed in 2014 and are parents to Primo, Leon, Alana and Astro.

