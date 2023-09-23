'Pakak': Maris Racal sizzles in another birthday shoot

Singer-actress Maris Racal does a sultry shoot for her 26th birthday.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal celebrated her 26th birthday by having another sultry photoshoot.

Maris shared several pictures from a shoot she did with photographer Gee Plamenco Jr. on her Instagram last September 22, her birthday.

Aiding in her looks were makeup artist Jay Salcedo and hairstylist Aries Manal, with styling by Adrianne Concepcion and Via Abbra.

In one set of photos, Maris wore a black tube top over denim jeans and a denim top over black leather pants.

Another set shows the "Pinoy Big Brother" alum in a brown-gray tube top over brown leather pants, her hands raised as two hidden individuals embrace her from behind.

"Thank you guys for making me feel PAKAK on my birthday," Maris wrote in one post's caption, also sharing her astrology sign — Virgo sun, Gemini moon, Scorpio rising (even saying in the other post her birthday was a "Virgo season ender").

Her fellow celebrities greeted her in the comments section, including Aga Muhlach, Chie Filomeno, Agot Isidro, KaladKaren, Marina Summers, Esnyr Ranollo, Vance Larena and director Dan Villegas.

Not to be outdone was Maris' boyfriend and fellow artist, Rico Blanco, who posted on his own Instagram account a series of photos, including the couple's recent trip to Italy.

"More adventures, more dates, more memories with you. Happy birthday, my sunshine, my star," Rico wrote in the caption.

Maris quipped in the comments that Rico even included one photo where they appeared to be fighting, though the singer clarified, "'Di tayo away nyan, love, muntik lang tayo maiwan ng train."

The birthday girl still expressed her gratitude in another comment by saying, "I love you so much bums."

Maris had a similar sexy birthday photoshoot last year when she wore clothes from Calvin Klein, and the year before when she wore different garments while being splashed with water.

