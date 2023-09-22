Sophie Turner claims she learned about Joe Jonas' divorce filing from the media

MANILA, Philippines — Another moment of déjà vu for Joe Jonas.

Actress Sophie Turner has claimed that she learned Joe had filed for the couple's divorce — which was officialized earlier this month — through the media.

The incident is reminiscent of Joe's split with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift over a decade ago, when the Jonas Brothers member broke up with the Grammy winner over a 27-second phone call.

Sophie's claim was written in a lawsuit that alleges Joe is "wrongfully retaining" the ex-couple's two young children in the United States, when the supposed agreement was the kids would be living in England where a "forever home" was being built.

According to court documents, Sophie and Joe had an argument on the latter's 34th birthday last August 15, likely the final straw in the "sudden breakdown" of their four-year marriage as divorce filings followed a few weeks later.

"On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother (Sophie) found out through the media that the Father (Joe) had filed for divorce," the documents read.

A representative for Joe quickly refuted the documents' claims, alleging that the "Game of Thrones" actress was aware Joe was filing for divorce after "multiple conversations."

Related: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce after 4 years of marriage

It was on September 6 that the ex-couple released a joint statement confirming their divorce, "We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."

In a coincidental turn of events, Sophie was spotted hanging out with Taylor earlier this week in New York, the actress being a fan of Taylor before she started dating Joe.

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together."

Fans have speculated that Taylor's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is about Joe. When the song came out in 2021, Sophie raved about the song on Instagram and tagged Taylor, who reposted the actress' post by saying, "Forever bending the knee to the [Queen] of the North."

Sophie further made a tease of the issue by attending the opening concert of The Jonas Brothers' latest tour, sporting a number of friendship bracelets including one that read "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

Taylor has never confirmed if Joe was indeed the idea behind the song, but she did admit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Joe was the inspiration for another song "Forever & Always."

Joe and Sophie got married in 2019 after dating for three years. They are parents to three-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old girl whose name has yet to be revealed to the public.

RELATED: Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out