Sam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramos’ rumored romance with Michelle Dee

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 11:17am
Sam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramosâ�� rumored romance with Michelle Dee
Rhian Ramos is pictured with her boyfriend, the businessman congressman Sam Versoza (left photo), and her best friend, fellow GMA actress and newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee.
Photos from Rhian’s offi cial Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — Tutok To Win Party-List Representative Samuel “Sam” Verzosa Jr. just laughed off the rumored romance between his girlfriend Rhian Ramos and Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 Michelle Dee.

At an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at his recent thanksgiving media luncheon in Makati City for his TV show “Dear SV,” Verzosa shared his reaction to the rumor.

“Ansaya nga eh. Natatawa lang ako. S’yempre kilala ko e. Magkasama sila sa bahay eh. Minsan kaming tatlo magkakasama e. Wala lang. Kasi alam naman naming ‘di totoo so natatawa lang kami,” he shared.

It can be recalled that Sam was the one who even asked Michelle at the pageant’s question and answer portion. Following Michelle’s win, past photos of her and best friend Rhian being sweet and allegedly involved in a relationship went viral.

In a June interview with The STAR following the press conference of her primetime drama “Royal Blood,” Rhian shared that she and Michelle just laughed off the relationship rumor, and also the claims that she helped Michelle win because of her connection to Sam.

“Yes, marami pang iba. Sabi ko, girl, babaero ka ba (laughs)? Bakit ang daming nali-link sayo? So, we just joked about it. Wala naman dun totoo. I mean, I would know,” Rhian said.

“You know what, if I could have helped her win, eh ‘di sana last year pa. Sasayang pa ba ako ng one more year?” Rhian added in the interview later on, referring to Michelle’s MUPH Tourism 2022 finish.

At the interview with Philstar.com, Sam bared that he and Rhian are supporting Michelle all the way to Miss Universe finals in El Salvador.

“Malapit na Miss Universe, so baka sumama kami sa El Salvador,” he declared. 

“‘Yun na ‘yung parang bakasyon namin. So bakasyon and support at the same time. Pupunta kami du’n, sana manalo s’ya and sigurado, mananalo ‘yun!”

MICHELLE DEE

RHIAN RAMOS

SAM VERZOSA
