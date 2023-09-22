^

Entertainment

'I say this with honesty': Megan Young says 'Royal Blood' cast genuine friends

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 4:50pm
'I say this with honesty': Megan Young says 'Royal Blood' cast genuine friends
The cast and crew of "Royal Blood" with director Dominic Zapata (fourth from right in white t-shirt) and stars Dingdong Dantes, Megan Young, Mikael Daez and Lianne Valentin.
GMA Entertainment Group

MANILA, Philippines — On screen, Megan Young, Rhian Ramos, Mikael Daez, Lianne Valentin and Dingdong Dantes are siblings and in-laws conniving with and against each other to get their hands on their family's fortune.

They would do anything, even siphon large amounts of money or order a hit on even their family members. 

There is so much contempt and disgust emanating from the screen as they play their characters on the family mystery drama "Royal Blood," even for the adorably in-love real-life couple, Megan and Mikael, who play the social climbing Diana and spoiled brat Kristoff, respectively.

It is a different scene offscreen, though, said Megan. 

"Lahat kami nag-jive, lahat kami magka-kaibigan, and I say that with so much honesty and being so genuine na, I'm glad na I really got to work with this group," said Megan to the select press at the sidelines of the recent 15th anniversary of Filipino company LifeStrong. 

Megan is the face of Megan Beauty, one of the products by the company. 

As much as she and Rhian's Margaret and Lianne's Beatrice are constantly exchanging veiled threats and cattiness in their perfectly accented English portraying their wealthy characters and as much as she cannot stand the presence of her husband Mikael's Kristoff, all of them have become friends.

"I got to meet the people and the real people behind the actors, the artistas that you see. I got to see them for who they really are so that was really great to see," she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata)

The country's first-ever Miss World, crowned in 2013, Megan said that she was a bit scared going back to the set and acting. 

It has been four years since she was acting in a daily soap. She was last seen on the 2019 afternoon drama "Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko," with Rayver Cruz, Kim Domingo and Kris Bernal. 

She was not missing on TV though as she guested in Mikael's show, the Philippines' own take on South Korea's popular reality game show with the same name, "Running Man" in 2022. 

Megan felt that four years had been too long to be back to the daily grind of a soap opera.

"Hindi ko akalain kasi it's been a couple of years since nag-teleserye ako. Parang end of 2019 pa 'yung last teleserye ko, when I last acted.

"Natakot talaga ako noong una talaga dahil matagal na akong hindi umaarte sa TV. Matagal na akong wala sa set. Iba e. Iba 'yung workflow na ginagawa namin. So I was very scared that I wouldn't do well. Siyempre may anxiety na kasama yun, but thankfully, I was able to resonate with my character, Diana Royales, kahit na ganon yung mga ugali namin, characters namin sa show, buti na lang, we're all makulit behind the scenes," she said. 

"Royal Blood" airs its last episode on GMA-7. 

RELATED: Megan Young not keen on joining Miss Universe after age limit lifted

vuukle comment

MEGAN YOUNG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice Ganda laughs off criminal charges filed by Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas
play

Vice Ganda laughs off criminal charges filed by Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda just laughed off a query regarding the filing of criminal charges against him and boyfriend Ion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramos&rsquo; rumored romance with Michelle Dee
Exclusive

Sam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramos’ rumored romance with Michelle Dee

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Tutok To Win Party-List Representative Samuel “Sam” Verzosa Jr. just laughed off the rumored romance between his...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Malaki ang respeto ko sa kanila': Maricel Soriano wants to work with Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta

'Malaki ang respeto ko sa kanila': Maricel Soriano wants to work with Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Diamond Star Maricel Soriano wants to have a project with Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos and Superstar...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
National artist Ricky Lee broke his silence after being pushed away by a guard when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach approached...
Entertainment
fbtw
Toma Cayabyab honored to work with national artists

Toma Cayabyab honored to work with national artists

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
“For me, this is like a dream come true, and it’s something that I really enjoy.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fashion Month: Can AI replace fashion designers?

Fashion Month: Can AI replace fashion designers?

By Helen Rowe | 2 hours ago
AI is transforming the fashion world but the fast growing technology will never be a replacement for designers' "original...
Entertainment
fbtw
London Fashion Week trends: Sheer, frills are back

London Fashion Week trends: Sheer, frills are back

By Caroline Taix | 2 hours ago
Transparent and revealing looks will make a comeback for spring and summer 2024, according to trends spotted at Lon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miel Pangilinan on Internet user telling her to stop eating rice: 'Unwarranted, pretty offensive'

Miel Pangilinan on Internet user telling her to stop eating rice: 'Unwarranted, pretty offensive'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
The daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan shared on TikTok that she has been receiving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gucci debuts new creative director at Milan Fashion Week

Gucci debuts new creative director at Milan Fashion Week

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
Milan Fashion Week kicked off six days of shows by the top names in Italian fashion with expectations high for the debut...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with