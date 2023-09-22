'I say this with honesty': Megan Young says 'Royal Blood' cast genuine friends

The cast and crew of "Royal Blood" with director Dominic Zapata (fourth from right in white t-shirt) and stars Dingdong Dantes, Megan Young, Mikael Daez and Lianne Valentin.

MANILA, Philippines — On screen, Megan Young, Rhian Ramos, Mikael Daez, Lianne Valentin and Dingdong Dantes are siblings and in-laws conniving with and against each other to get their hands on their family's fortune.

They would do anything, even siphon large amounts of money or order a hit on even their family members.

There is so much contempt and disgust emanating from the screen as they play their characters on the family mystery drama "Royal Blood," even for the adorably in-love real-life couple, Megan and Mikael, who play the social climbing Diana and spoiled brat Kristoff, respectively.

It is a different scene offscreen, though, said Megan.

"Lahat kami nag-jive, lahat kami magka-kaibigan, and I say that with so much honesty and being so genuine na, I'm glad na I really got to work with this group," said Megan to the select press at the sidelines of the recent 15th anniversary of Filipino company LifeStrong.

Megan is the face of Megan Beauty, one of the products by the company.

As much as she and Rhian's Margaret and Lianne's Beatrice are constantly exchanging veiled threats and cattiness in their perfectly accented English portraying their wealthy characters and as much as she cannot stand the presence of her husband Mikael's Kristoff, all of them have become friends.

"I got to meet the people and the real people behind the actors, the artistas that you see. I got to see them for who they really are so that was really great to see," she said.

The country's first-ever Miss World, crowned in 2013, Megan said that she was a bit scared going back to the set and acting.

It has been four years since she was acting in a daily soap. She was last seen on the 2019 afternoon drama "Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko," with Rayver Cruz, Kim Domingo and Kris Bernal.

She was not missing on TV though as she guested in Mikael's show, the Philippines' own take on South Korea's popular reality game show with the same name, "Running Man" in 2022.

Megan felt that four years had been too long to be back to the daily grind of a soap opera.

"Hindi ko akalain kasi it's been a couple of years since nag-teleserye ako. Parang end of 2019 pa 'yung last teleserye ko, when I last acted.

"Natakot talaga ako noong una talaga dahil matagal na akong hindi umaarte sa TV. Matagal na akong wala sa set. Iba e. Iba 'yung workflow na ginagawa namin. So I was very scared that I wouldn't do well. Siyempre may anxiety na kasama yun, but thankfully, I was able to resonate with my character, Diana Royales, kahit na ganon yung mga ugali namin, characters namin sa show, buti na lang, we're all makulit behind the scenes," she said.

"Royal Blood" airs its last episode on GMA-7.

