‘Multi-hyphenates’ make up cast of Rep’s Snow White and the Prince

Kiara Dario and Neo Rivera are joined by the other cast members of Repertory Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA) production, Snow White and the Prince.

The cast of characters for Repertory Philippines’ newest production, Snow White and the Prince, for its Repertory Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA), has three alternates for the lead roles and two for the other leads, supporting roles, the ensemble and the dwarfs.

Young singer-actress Kiara Dario gets her first lead role in a Repertory Philippines theater production, with Jillian Ita-as, Ashlee and Anyah as alternates.

Similarly, Neo Rivera steps into the role of the Prince, with Rappah Manalo and MC dela Cruz as alternates.

Carla Guevarra-Laforteza plays the wicked Queen.

“We have so many shows,” informed Joy Virata, creative director of RTYA. “We have two or three shows in a day and if you saw the energy of the actors, that’s not sustainable for three shows in a day.”

“Also, the actors get busy. If they need to be in another show, there is a replacement for them. They are not just actors, they also sing,” added Joy.

The actors in the cast are admirably “multi-hyphenates” who do not only sing and act, but even do other things.

Kiara does pop with her all-female group Daydream. She is also the head of the retro music collective, Bracket A. She has been doing professional theater for Repertory Philippines since she was 14.

Yet, Kiara has been into theater for nearly two decades now, starting from Marie Eugenie Theater in Assumption for which she won the Metta Gold Award and later to the UP Diliman Theater Arts Department.

“I grew up in theater and I think theater really prepared me for any type of performance,” Kiara offered. “I think a lot of us here have a lot of other avenues of performance. Theater is the culmination of all these different forms of art.”

“I think that my theater background really helps me, even in my pop career (with Daydream). I really take what I’ve learned from theater and apply it to my performances,” she continued.

“That’s what really helps me into theater because it requires so much of you. It’s just an amazing training ground for any kind of art.”

Kiara grew up in theater seats watching Rep actors performed before her. “It’s just amazing for me to be able to work with them now,” she said.

“As I’m on the other side now, facing the audience. I’m just getting all of these pieces from the actors with me. They were my inspirations and my idols. Now, I get to work with them and I’m just learning so much every single day that I work with these people.”

Neo, meanwhile, treats the show as his playground. “I’m doing a lot of stuff outside like hosting, content creation, series,” granted Neo. “Stepping into RTYA is a place for me to move around.”

Carla Guevarra-Laforteza, who plays the wicked Queen, proudly started her acting career in Rep under Joy, back in 1993.

“I always give way to do Rep’s children’s theater when Tita Joy needs me and I’m available,” Carla admitted. “In a notch, I will make myself available. This is where I grew up. This is where I learned most the things that I’m doing now. Not just in my theater career, but in my life.”

“Rep is my home,” added Carla. “This is where I learned how to make friends, how to take care of people and how to take care of myself. That’s why I keep going back to Rep. Every role I did is different. I just love to do character roles. But just like others, we all need to earn and do other stuff. That’s why I do TV, I do films, but I will always say yes to Repertory. I will even offer myself to Rep.”

On Dec. 17, Repertory Philippines will close down its curtains at Onstage Theater in Greenbelt, Makati City, where it staged hundreds of musicals, drama productions, comedies and classics through the years.

Ayala will tear down the building and pave the way for the construction of a bigger mall. Starting next year, Repertory Philippines productions will be transferred to the Carlos P. Romulo Theater at RCBC Building also in Makati.

RTYA’s Snow White and the Prince, is the final play to be presented at Onstage. Before the surge of the pandemic, the last play RTYA presented at Onstage was The Quest for the Adarna, an original musical based on the Filipino folklore, staged in January 2020.

“Rep is marching on in 2024 with a spectacular season and we will return to a full season with four productions,” said Repertory Philippines Foundation president and chief executive officer Mindy Perez-Rubio.

“We will start with a straight play that is critically-acclaimed, written by a Nobel prize-winner. The second play is the second longest-running musical off-Broadway. The third is an original musical based on a Filipino legend,” added she.

“The last will be using the music of a very well-known singer-composer. It will be a series of four vignettes written by four Reppers. We are all so proud and excited to bring 2024 to all of you.”