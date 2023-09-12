Aga Muhlach, Angel Locsin mourn death of talent manager Ethel Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aga Muhlach paid tribute to his manager Ethel Ramos who passed away last Sunday.

In his Instagram account, Aga said that he will be forever grateful to the “Dean of Entertainment Writers.”

“Rest and go in peace my dearest ‘ta Ethel. Don’t even know where to begin… 30 years of love, laughter, arguments, tsismis, pangarap, hard work, to name a few. We all shared together and we just loved and embraced each other. I will miss you,” Aga said.

“I am forever grateful to you and what you’ve done for me. We’ve talked about death so many times that we both know we are ready. Lahat naman tayo dadating diyan. So much more to say but I’ll just leave it at this.

“Mahal ka naming lahat na tinulungan at minahal mo. Habambuhay ka sa puso ko. Pls pray for us na naiiwan pa dito. Rest in eternal peace dearest Tita Ethel. I love you very much. Don’t worry about me, you’ve taught me so much in life. We’ll be just fine. Hurt, sad but kaya 'to. Again, rest in peace. You are with our creator now. Your son, Aga. Ang Dami ko pa gusto sabihin... 'Di ko na din alam... basta.”

The official page of Angel Locsin, another former talent of Ramos, also paid tribute to the veteran showbiz columnist.

“Rest in Peace, Manay Ethel. Manay Ethel was the Dean of Entertainment Writers. For a long time, she also served as Angel's manager. Maraming Salamat, Manay,” the page said.

Ethel’s niece Farah announced that the talent manager died last Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearest Tita Ethel Ramos today, September 10 , 5:38 p.m. She was 87," Farah wrote.

"The family requests for prayers at this time of great sorrow and grief. Wake details will be announced soon. Godspeed, Dean. We love you. You will be sorely missed," she added.

RELATED: 'Dean of Entertainment Writers' Ethel Ramos passes away at 87