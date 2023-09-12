^

Entertainment

Aga Muhlach, Angel Locsin mourn death of talent manager Ethel Ramos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 9:34am
Aga Muhlach, Angel Locsin mourn death of talent manager Ethel Ramos
Angel Locsin and Ethel Ramos
Angel Locsin via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aga Muhlach paid tribute to his manager Ethel Ramos who passed away last Sunday. 

In his Instagram account, Aga said that he will be forever grateful to the “Dean of Entertainment Writers.”

“Rest and go in peace my dearest ‘ta Ethel. Don’t even know where to begin… 30 years of love, laughter, arguments, tsismis, pangarap, hard work, to name a few. We all shared together and we just loved and embraced each other. I will miss you,” Aga said.  

“I am forever grateful to you and what you’ve done for me. We’ve talked about death so many times that we both know we are ready. Lahat naman tayo dadating diyan. So much more to say but I’ll just leave it at this.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aga Muhlach (@agamuhlach317)

“Mahal ka naming lahat na tinulungan at minahal mo. Habambuhay ka sa puso ko. Pls pray for us na naiiwan pa dito. Rest in eternal peace dearest Tita Ethel. I love you very much. Don’t worry about me, you’ve taught me so much in life. We’ll be just fine. Hurt, sad but kaya 'to. Again, rest in peace. You are with our creator now. Your son, Aga. Ang Dami ko pa gusto sabihin... 'Di ko na din alam... basta.”

The official page of Angel Locsin, another former talent of Ramos, also paid tribute to the veteran showbiz columnist. 

“Rest in Peace, Manay Ethel. Manay Ethel was the Dean of Entertainment Writers. For a long time, she also served as Angel's manager. Maraming Salamat, Manay,” the page said. 

Ethel’s niece Farah announced that the talent manager died last Sunday. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearest Tita Ethel Ramos today, September 10 ,  5:38 p.m. She was 87," Farah wrote. 

"The family requests for prayers at this time of great sorrow and grief. Wake details will be announced soon. Godspeed, Dean. We love you. You will be sorely missed," she added.

RELATED'Dean of Entertainment Writers' Ethel Ramos passes away at 87

vuukle comment

AGA MUHLACH

ANGEL LOCSIN

ETHEL RAMOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Grabe s'ya magmahal': Chie Filomeno opens up about relationship with Jake Cuenca

'Grabe s'ya magmahal': Chie Filomeno opens up about relationship with Jake Cuenca

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Actress Chie Filomeno opened up about her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very happy': James Reid, Issa Pressman share why they're 'very in love'

'Very happy': James Reid, Issa Pressman share why they're 'very in love'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Six months after the soft launch of their relationship at the Harry Styles’ concert, celebrity couple James Reid and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Digitally-restored Home Along Da Riles kicks off tribute for Dolphy

Digitally-restored Home Along Da Riles kicks off tribute for Dolphy

By Kane Errol Choa | 10 hours ago
For several decades, and even today, the comedic genius of the Philippines’ King of Comedy, Dolphy, has continued to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista; 'Avengers' attend &mdash; reports

Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista; 'Avengers' attend — reports

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Hollywood star Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista have tied the knot over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
a1 celebrates 25th anniversary; releases new single &lsquo;Call me when you land&rsquo;
Partner

a1 celebrates 25th anniversary; releases new single ‘Call me when you land’

19 hours ago
Call me when you land is the new single from the upcoming album of British-Norwegian pop group a1, celebrating their 25th...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Actor James Reid reacted on his unintentional attire "twinning" with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre at last week's opening of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Seon Ho among stars attending AAA 2023 in the Philippines

Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Seon Ho among stars attending AAA 2023 in the Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
"Business Proposal" leads Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong and "Welcome to Waikiki 2" actors Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young are...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS Jungkook smoking in LA gets mixed reactions

BTS Jungkook smoking in LA gets mixed reactions

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Photos and a video of BTS member Jungkook holding a cigarette while talking to a friend in Los Angeles has drawn various...
Entertainment
fbtw
Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'

Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
The upcoming theater musical of Parokya ni Edgar in 2024 will be titled “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with