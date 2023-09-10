^

LIST: Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' among winners at 80th Venice Film Festival

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 2:17pm
LIST: Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' among winners at 80th Venice Film Festival
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi (right) poses with actor Hitoshi Omika after receiving the Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize for "Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai" (Evil does not exist) during a photocall for winners at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 9, 2023 at Venice Lido.
AFP / Gabriel Bouys

VENICE, Italy — The 80th Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday. Here are the winners from the 23 entries in the main competition:

  • Golden Lion for best film : "Poor Things" by Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize: "Evil Does Not Exist" by Ryusuke Hamaguchi 
  • Silver Lion for best director: Matteo Garrone for "Io Capitano"
  • Volpi Cup for best actress: Cailee Spaeny for "Priscilla" by Sofia Coppola
  • Volpi Cup for best actor: Peter Sarsgaard for "Memory" by Michel Franco
  • Best screenplay: Guillermo Calderon and Pablo Larrain for "El Conde" by Pablo Larrain
  • Special Jury Prize: "Green Border" by Agnieszka Holland
  • Marcello Mastroianni Prize for best newcomer: Seydou Sarr for "Io Capitano" by Matteo Garrone

RELATED: Emma Stone's black comedy 'Poor Things' wins Venice top prize

