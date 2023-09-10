LIST: Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' among winners at 80th Venice Film Festival
September 10, 2023 | 2:17pm
VENICE, Italy — The 80th Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday. Here are the winners from the 23 entries in the main competition:
- Golden Lion for best film : "Poor Things" by Yorgos Lanthimos
- Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize: "Evil Does Not Exist" by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Silver Lion for best director: Matteo Garrone for "Io Capitano"
- Volpi Cup for best actress: Cailee Spaeny for "Priscilla" by Sofia Coppola
- Volpi Cup for best actor: Peter Sarsgaard for "Memory" by Michel Franco
- Best screenplay: Guillermo Calderon and Pablo Larrain for "El Conde" by Pablo Larrain
- Special Jury Prize: "Green Border" by Agnieszka Holland
- Marcello Mastroianni Prize for best newcomer: Seydou Sarr for "Io Capitano" by Matteo Garrone
