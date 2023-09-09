^

Entertainment

'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King marries director in intimate Spain wedding

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 5:10pm
'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King marries director in intimate Spain wedding
Actress Joey King marries director Steven Piet in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mallorca, Spain.
Steven Piet via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Joey King has married "The Act" director Steven Piet. 

"The Kissing Booth" star married the director in a Spanish villa, wrote Vogue Weddings on Instagram. 

The couple was married in Mallorca, Spain, in what the magazine described as "The Great Gatsby, Spanish-style."

King met Piet in 2019 on the set of the series "The Act," where the latter directed two of its episodes. The actress announced their engagement last March. 

Earlier this week, several US media and entertainment sites, including People and JustJared, published news about the two tying the knot. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steven Piet (@stevenpiet)

RELATED: 'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King engaged to Steven Piet

vuukle comment

JOEY KING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine Film Industry Month kicks off with restored 'Home Along Da Riles'

Philippine Film Industry Month kicks off with restored 'Home Along Da Riles'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
September is Philippine Film Industry Month. It is time to celebrate the country’s rich film history with...
Entertainment
fbtw
UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The University of the Philippines Department of Broadcast Communication called for the resignation of Movie and Television...
Entertainment
fbtw
ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez
play

ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
For actor-politician ER Ejercito, David Licauco can be the next Rudy Fernandez or Ace Vergel. He also believes that Barbie...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairman Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio responded...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi gave her youngest sister Mona a brand new car for the latter's 19th birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Kalmahan nyo lang': Ahn Hyo Seop latest oppa to visit Manila in October

'Kalmahan nyo lang': Ahn Hyo Seop latest oppa to visit Manila in October

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
This week has seen a series of announcements of oppas coming to visit the country in October, and the Korean drama star is...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman were among the standouts of this year's Preview Ball. Their latest public appearance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kids fighting cancer inspire Jodi Sta. Maria

Kids fighting cancer inspire Jodi Sta. Maria

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
To the public and fans, she’s Jodi Sta. Maria, screen superstar, best actress and teleserye queen. But to the children...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd

Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
Amidst the abundance of talented Pinoy Pop (P-pop) groups is another South Korea-trained Hori7on with a distinct brand that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with