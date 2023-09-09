'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King marries director in intimate Spain wedding

Actress Joey King marries director Steven Piet in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mallorca, Spain.

MANILA, Philippines — Joey King has married "The Act" director Steven Piet.

"The Kissing Booth" star married the director in a Spanish villa, wrote Vogue Weddings on Instagram.

The couple was married in Mallorca, Spain, in what the magazine described as "The Great Gatsby, Spanish-style."

King met Piet in 2019 on the set of the series "The Act," where the latter directed two of its episodes. The actress announced their engagement last March.

Earlier this week, several US media and entertainment sites, including People and JustJared, published news about the two tying the knot.

