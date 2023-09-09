^

Entertainment

Philippine Film Industry Month kicks off with restored 'Home Along Da Riles'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 9:32am
The cast of "Home Along Da Riles" (from left) Vandolph, Smokey Manaloto, Nova Villa, Claudine Barretto, Maybelyn dela Cruz, Gio Alvarez, Dang Cruz and Boy 2 Quizon.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — September is Philippine Film Industry Month. It is time to celebrate the country’s rich film history with a series of free screenings of restored comedy classics.

Kicking off the month-long celebration last September 1 was the restored and remastered version of the 1993 movie adaptation of the popular ‘90s sitcom “Home Along Da Riles.”

Headed by no less than the Comedy King himself, Dolphy, “Home Along Da Riles” was a riot. TV viewers watched it because it gave them such great laughs. Dolphy’s iconic character, Kevin Cosme, was the endearing head of a poor but happy family who lived along the railroad.

Present during the premiere were the Cosme children, including Claudine Barretto (Bing), Vandolph Quizon (Baldo), Boy 2 Quizon (Estong), Smokey Manaloto (Bill) and Gio Alvarez (Bob). They were also joined by Maybelyn dela Cruz (Maybe Madamba), Dang Cruz (Yaya Roxanne) and Nova Villa (Aling Ason).

Villa highlighted the significant role that laughter and comedy play in our culture, “Ngayon ay ating sariwain ang 13 years na pinasaya tayo ng Cosme family. Sariwang-sariwa pa rin po ang ‘Home Along da Riles’ sa mga kwentuhan sa bahay bahay. Ayan po ang nagagawa ng comedy, kultura ng Pinoy 'yan. Nakakatulong po ang comedy sa atin. Napapagaan natin ang mabibigat na problema at mga hinaing sa buhay.”

"Ang Tanging Ina" is a story about a single mother's struggles (AiAi Delas Alas) raising her 12 kids. 

With the theme "Tuloy pa rin ang Tawanan," the month-long showcase is dedicated to paying tribute to iconic Filipino comedians such as Dolphy, TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon), Eugene Domingo, AiAi Delas Alas, Michael V and many others who have played pivotal roles in shaping and enriching Philippine film and TV culture.

Film lovers can enjoy more ABS-CBN restored comedy classics for free at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium and all Cinematheques for the whole month of September. The lineup includes “D'Lucky Ones,” “Mr. Suave Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy!,” “Isprikitik Walastik Kung Pumitik,” “Here Comes the Bride” (September 13), “Ang Tanging Ina” (September 26) and “Daddy O, Baby O!” (September 28).

RELATED: 'Home Along Da Riles' (1992-2003): The Kevin Cosme generation

COMEDY

DOLPHY

FILM RESTORATION PROJECT

HOME ALONG DA RILES

PHILIPPINE TV
Recommended
