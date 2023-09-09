Kids fighting cancer inspire Jodi Sta. Maria

Jodi Sta. Maria spends her belated 41st birthday celebration with the children of Kythe Foundation. Since 2017, she has been supporting the non-profit organization that provides psychosocial help to kids with cancer and chronic illnesses.

MANILA, Philippines — To the public and fans, she’s Jodi Sta. Maria, screen superstar, best actress and teleserye queen. But to the children of Kythe Foundation, she’s their ate Jodi, their long-time supporter and friend.

The 30-year-old non-profit organization has been providing psychosocial support for children with cancer and chronic illnesses, including basic access to medicines, treatments, information and counseling.

Since 2017, the Kapamilya artist has been quietly supporting Kythe Foundation in any way she can after seeing one of its posters by chance. On this rainy Saturday, “Ate” Jodi brought a smile and cheer to the kids and their parents with her belated 41st birthday celebration. There were games and giveaways from Jodi, and gift-giving from Kythe, such as a birthday cake, a video tribute, and handwritten cards and letters that surprised and made Jodi cry.

The actress receives a surprise birthday cake from Kythe (who is represented by board member and volunteer William Carey Bayot, standing on her left).

The STAR was fortunate to witness all these for the first time after Jodi let a few friends from the press get an intimate look at one of the advocacies close to her heart.

Handwritten cards from the kids make Jodi emotional.

Over the years, we learned that she has taken a more active role in Kythe’s efforts to raise awareness and give aid to the 8,000 kids and 11 partner hospitals that the foundation is helping currently throughout the country.

The children of Kythe Foundation gather around their Ate Jodi, their long-time supporter and friend.

“We really need the support of our friends. Of course, we also want to raise awareness that there is a foundation like Kythe. If people are looking for a foundation to support, donate to or sponsor, or if they want to help and make a difference in the life of one child, maybe they can consider the Kythe Foundation,” Jodi said.

She added that those who wish to extend assistance can start by learning about the programs via Kythe.org. These include Share A Fare (transportation funds to and from medical treatments), Adopt a Patient (monthly assistance for medical services), Happiness Online (cellphone and internet load especially for patients and their parents in remote areas to access life sessions and monitoring), Survivors Program (educational assistance for those who want to resume schooling), among others.

The Kapamilya star has taken a more active role at Kythe as communications consultant and first Child Life Services ambassador. The foundation, which is celebrating its 30th year, has helped 18,000 children to date. – Photos from Jodi Sta. Maria PH Facebook page

It was the mother in Jodi, first and foremost, that made her a Kythe benefactor and donor. “We know these kids have conditions. So, if I can help give them a semblance of normalcy in their lives while they undergo their treatment at the hospital, why not (help)?” she said.

Kythe board member and volunteer William Carey Bayot is grateful for someone like Jodi coming into their lives.

“She’s been a huge help to us and that (first) time that Ms. Jodi helped us, that was our first post on Instagram. Siya yung unang nag-react. It was morale-boosting for us,” he said.

Besides spending her birthdays with them, the actress has personally joined Kythe in visits to pediatric cancer wards in the country.

“She was really immersed in the kids, pinupuntahan niya, nasa public hospitals kami… (She’d be) playing with the kids, dancing with the kids, talagang hugging the kids,” William recalled. “Yung puso niya with the kids iba, and it brings inspiration not just to the kids but also the parents as well.”

These days, Jodi has assumed more responsibilities as a volunteer. William said she is their communications consultant and first child life program ambassador.

She’s particularly involved in the wellness campaign, which according to William began four years ago as a milk program to augment the nutrition needs of patients after chemotherapy sessions.

“Two weeks ago, one of the patients (from the program) became a survivor,” he proudly shared. “Now, we try to push the milk program to a different level because after chemo, ‘pag bumagsak ulit ang immune system, if there’s no nutrition, mag-re-relapse din. And once, nagkaroon ng relapse ang mga kids, just count one to two months, wala na ang bata… kumbaga sayang yung buong journey. At the same time, awareness for the people since we have very young kids, the youngest I have handled was six weeks old na may cancer.

“Kulang din talaga kami ng staff sa team so we really need Ms. Jodi,” William said, adding that even brands she’s endorsing have helped them out. Recently, Jodi’s Unbreak My Heart co-stars donated all their winnings from Family Feud to Kythe.

As first child life ambassador, Jodi also gets to utilize her Psychology degree. Under this program, Kythe has created a playroom in affiliate hospitals where kid patients can “learn, play and grow.”

“What I love about Kythe is they really provide psychosocial support,” said Jodi. “We’ve realized how important it is for the kids’ wellbeing that even though they’re going through treatments and they’re in the hospital most of the time, hindi nawawala sa kanila yung basic right to learn and grow…

“And yung pagkakaroon ng sakit, hindi na siya madali, so parang how can we try to bring back a sense of normalcy sa life nila?... How can we help alleviate their hospital anxiety?”

Jodi shared how she’s actually the one being inspired by the kids and their fighting spirit. “I saw them when they were small and now mga dalaga and binata na, they are survivors. I’m happy to be given the opportunity to see the children’s journey, their progress and be a part of their lives.”

One of these kids is 16-year-old Alaika whom Jodi first met when she still had leukemia and was undergoing treatment. She was diagnosed at eight years old.

“So, when I see her, I would always try to ask kumusta siya, how she’s doing and in the time that I’ve known her, never ko talaga siya nakitaan ng kahinaan ng loob. Alam mo yung bata talaga, sobra talagang fighter sila and nakaka-inspire. And now, I saw her again, dalaga na siya, a survivor, she’s now cancer-free.”

When The STAR met Alaika, she shared that she wants to be a source of hope to other kids while they’re battling leukemia and other forms of cancer and illness. “Nagkukwento rin kasi ako sa kanila about sa naranasan ko, na ‘wag po sila sumuko kasi pare-parehas lang po kami ng pinagdadaanan. At saka tatagan lang din nila yung loob nila and ‘wag po mawawalan ng pag-asa,” she said.

Being cancer-free, she has a lot of dreams and one of them is to be like Jodi.

“Gusto ko rin po makapasok ng showbiz. Sumasali po ako ng modeling, balak ko rin po mag-talent and humihingi din po ako ng advice kay Ate Jodi,” said Alaika, who also loves dancing and singing.

The STAR had to ask Jodi about the kind of impact that helping Kythe has made on her life. “Naniniwala talaga ako na hindi talaga tayo nabubuhay para sa sarili lamang. Whatever it is that we have, yung biyaya na binigay ng Panginoon, ginagamit tayo as His vessel, His channel of blessings, His hands and feet sa mundong ito,” she reflected.

“And each and every time we refresh other people, if you notice, ikaw rin mismo sa sarili mo, napupuno ka. So, whatever it is na blessing na natatanggap ko, hindi dapat yun tumitigil sayo.”