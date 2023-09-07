^

Francine Diaz says Seth Fedelin 'very' boyfriend material

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 3:37pm
Francine Diaz says Seth Fedelin 'very' boyfriend material
Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz
MANILA, Philippines — Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz have a message for their fans who want them to be in a relationship in real life.

In an interview with the media after the press conference of their new series “Fractured,” Francine said to leave it to fate if there will come a point for their reel pairing to become real. 

“Huwag nating madaliin. Hayaan po natin na ang tadhana ang gumawa ‘non kung kami talaga, edi kami,” Francine said. 

When asked if Seth is boyfriend material, Francine said, "Very."

For his part, Seth said Francine is "wife material."

“Kaya ko nasabi 'yon kasi gusto ko kung paano siya pinalaki ng pamilya niya,” Seth added. 

"Thank you, I guess," Francine replied. 

Francine and Seth lead seven fractured souls who will fight for survival on a remote island in the new iWantTFC original series “Fractured.”

“Fractured” is a mystery-thriller series that also stars Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, Raven Rigor and Sean Tristan. It will stream for free beginning September 15 (Friday) on the iWantTFC app or website and on iWantTFC’s YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping every Friday at 8 p.m. 

The story revolves around a group of teenage influencers who are all invited to the paradise-esque remote island resort, Bella Vista. Despite their clashing personalities and hidden agendas, these clout-chasers’ desire to gain more online fame heightens as they compete in creating the best content that will go viral on social media.

Their dream vacation instantly turns into a dark tragedy as chaos ensues when they become the target of an unknown killer. Life-changing mysteries will slowly start to unravel, leaving each and every one of them struggling for survival.

Directed by Thop Nazareno, “Fractured” also features Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon, Kim Rodriguez, KaladKaren, Majoy Apostol and Vaughn Piczon.

