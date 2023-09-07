UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Department of Broadcast Communication called for the resignation of Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairman Lala Sotto.

Their call came after the MTRCB suspended ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days.

ABS-CBN, however, filed a motion for reconsideration for the show.

The UP department said that MTRCB's decision is an example of "lack of wisdom."

“While our stand is not about a specific program, MTRCB’s recent imposition of a 12-day airing suspension on ABS-CBN’s noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ is a clear demonstration of the point about the agency’s lack of wisdom and discernment. We assert that this sanction is nothing but severe,” it said.

“We also call for the resignation of MTRCB Chair Diorella Maria ‘Lala’ Sotto, whose pronouncements on national TV evidently compromised her position and objectivity as a public official.”

Lala is the daughter of former Senator Tito Sotto, who is among the main hosts of "It's Showtime" rival "E.A.T."

The UP department also calls for the abolishment of MTRCB.

“A vestige of a regime of control and oppression, it proves, time and again, its being a bastion of conservatism.

“Its utter disregard for the show’s labor force which will be taking the brunt of the suspension contradicts any attempt at promoting sensitivity. It is outmoded and an exercise in futility.

“We append our collective voices to past and current calls for its abolition, or if at all, transformation into an information and media literacy agency that advances critical, intelligent, liberating, and sensible media production and audienceship, much needed in this milieu of orchestrated ignorance and disinformation."

