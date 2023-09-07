^

Entertainment

UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 1:57pm
UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation
New MTRCB Chair Lala Sotto
Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Department of Broadcast Communication called for the resignation of Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairman Lala Sotto. 

Their call came after the MTRCB suspended ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days. 

ABS-CBN, however, filed a motion for reconsideration for the show. 

The UP department said that MTRCB's decision is an example of "lack of wisdom."

“While our stand is not about a specific program, MTRCB’s recent imposition of a 12-day airing suspension on ABS-CBN’s noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ is a clear demonstration of the point about the agency’s lack of wisdom and discernment. We assert that this sanction is nothing but severe,” it said. 

“We also call for the resignation of MTRCB Chair Diorella Maria ‘Lala’ Sotto, whose pronouncements on national TV evidently compromised her position and objectivity as a public official.”

Lala is the daughter of former Senator Tito Sotto, who is among the main hosts of "It's Showtime" rival "E.A.T."

The UP department also calls for the abolishment of MTRCB. 

“A vestige of a regime of control and oppression, it proves, time and again, its being a bastion of conservatism.

“Its utter disregard for the show’s labor force which will be taking the brunt of the suspension contradicts any attempt at promoting sensitivity. It is outmoded and an exercise in futility.

“We append our collective voices to past and current calls for its abolition, or if at all, transformation into an information and media literacy agency that advances critical, intelligent, liberating, and sensible media production and audienceship, much needed in this milieu of orchestrated ignorance and disinformation."

RELATED'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision — MTRCB

vuukle comment

LALA SOTTO

MTRCB

UP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-lovers Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador meet at FIBA World Cup courtside

Ex-lovers Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador meet at FIBA World Cup courtside

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ex-lovers Maja Salvador and Gerald Anderson were reunited in watching the FIBA World Cup 2023. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision &mdash; MTRCB

'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision — MTRCB

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has clarified that the 12-day suspension it has imposed on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s fighting&rsquo;: Robi Domingo on fianc&eacute;e Maiqui Pineda&rsquo;s health condition &nbsp;

‘She’s fighting’: Robi Domingo on fiancée Maiqui Pineda’s health condition  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Robi Domingo recently opened up about his wedding plans to fiancée Maiqui Pineda amid the latter’s ongoing battle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alexa Ilacad enjoys the &lsquo;princess treatment&rsquo; from KD Estrada

Alexa Ilacad enjoys the ‘princess treatment’ from KD Estrada

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
One of the reasons the TV5 afternoon drama Pira-Pirasong Paraiso is being followed is because of the presence of Alexa Ilacad...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB suspends 'It&rsquo;s Showtime!' for 12 days
play

MTRCB suspends 'It’s Showtime!' for 12 days

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce after 4 years of marriage

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce after 4 years of marriage

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner have confirmed that they are ending their marriage of four yea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Korean superstar Lee Min Ho is coming back to Manila for the nth time in October. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs
Exclusive

'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Anne Curtis has shared her reaction to fellow actress Angelica Panganiban’s comment on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening

Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis wore the exact same Gucci top and skirt as the model in a Gucci ad wears in The STAR’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with