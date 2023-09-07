KC Concepcion delighted after rumored 'afam' boyfriend finally flexed her on IG

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of KC Concepcion are glad that her rumored boyfriend Mike Wuethrich finally posted her on social media.

Mike recently posted videos of them in Switzerland.

"Life well spent in Swissland," Mike wrote.

In the comments section, fans of KC were delighted to see her in the post.

"Uuuy pinakita na nya si Kristina sa IG post nya... sa wakas," a fan wrote.

"Take good care of KC, good heart and beautiful woman," another fan commented.

Mike also commented on KC's post promoting her international indie movie "Asian Persuasion."

"Super proud of you," Mike said.

KC said in her recent press conference that she is in a getting-to-know stage with Mike.

"Okay naman ang love life. It’s not really something na gusto kong ilabas nang todo-todo, kasi ever since 'yung first relationship ko, parang masyadong open book lahat," she said.

"Getting to know," she added.

