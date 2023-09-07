^

Entertainment

KC Concepcion delighted after rumored 'afam' boyfriend finally flexed her on IG

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 1:41pm
KC Concepcion delighted after rumored 'afam' boyfriend finally flexed her on IG
Singer-actress KC Concepcion
Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of KC Concepcion are glad that her rumored boyfriend Mike Wuethrich finally posted her on social media. 

Mike recently posted videos of them in Switzerland. 

"Life well spent in Swissland," Mike wrote. 

In the comments section, fans of KC were delighted to see her in the post. 

"Uuuy pinakita na nya si Kristina sa IG post nya... sa wakas," a fan wrote. 

"Take good care of KC, good heart and beautiful woman," another fan commented. 

Mike also commented on KC's post promoting her international indie movie "Asian Persuasion."

"Super proud of you," Mike said. 

KC said in her recent press conference that she is in a getting-to-know stage with Mike. 

"Okay naman ang love life. It’s not really something na gusto kong ilabas nang todo-todo, kasi ever since 'yung first relationship ko, parang masyadong open book lahat," she said. 

"Getting to know," she added.

RELATED: 'Peace of mind': KC Concepcion confirms unfollowing Kiko, Frankie Pangilinan

vuukle comment

KC CONCEPCION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-lovers Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador meet at FIBA World Cup courtside

Ex-lovers Gerald Anderson, Maja Salvador meet at FIBA World Cup courtside

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ex-lovers Maja Salvador and Gerald Anderson were reunited in watching the FIBA World Cup 2023. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision &mdash; MTRCB

'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision — MTRCB

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has clarified that the 12-day suspension it has imposed on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s fighting&rsquo;: Robi Domingo on fianc&eacute;e Maiqui Pineda&rsquo;s health condition &nbsp;

‘She’s fighting’: Robi Domingo on fiancée Maiqui Pineda’s health condition  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Robi Domingo recently opened up about his wedding plans to fiancée Maiqui Pineda amid the latter’s ongoing battle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alexa Ilacad enjoys the &lsquo;princess treatment&rsquo; from KD Estrada

Alexa Ilacad enjoys the ‘princess treatment’ from KD Estrada

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
One of the reasons the TV5 afternoon drama Pira-Pirasong Paraiso is being followed is because of the presence of Alexa Ilacad...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB suspends 'It&rsquo;s Showtime!' for 12 days
play

MTRCB suspends 'It’s Showtime!' for 12 days

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board on Monday said that it is suspending "It's Showtime" for 12 airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce after 4 years of marriage

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirm divorce after 4 years of marriage

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner have confirmed that they are ending their marriage of four yea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Korean superstar Lee Min Ho is coming back to Manila for the nth time in October. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs
Exclusive

'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Anne Curtis has shared her reaction to fellow actress Angelica Panganiban’s comment on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening

Anne Curtis channels Gucci ad in The STAR cover for Makati store opening

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis wore the exact same Gucci top and skirt as the model in a Gucci ad wears in The STAR’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with